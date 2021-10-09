Princess Love Says She’s ‘Never Been Better’ After Ray J Filed For Divorce For The 3rd Time From Hospital

Princess Love is unfazed by Ray J filing for divorce yet again. She also revealed he’s doing ‘great’ despite remaining hospitalized.

Princess Love, 37, has reacted to her husband Ray J, 40, taking action to officially end their marriage again. “[I’ve] never been better,” she told TMZ on October 8, while leaving LAX airport with her kids. It came two days after Ray J, who is currently in the midst of fighting pneumonia in hospital, filed for divorce for a third time. “He’s great,” Princess Love told the outlet. “He’s alive and well.”

As for whether the couple might rekindle their romance, she said, “I’m just focused on working right now and taking care of my kids. They’re my focus.” Before Ray J’s most recent filing, Princess had filed for divorce in May 2020. Nevertheless, the couple eventually got back together. After quarantining with their kids throughout the summer of 2020, Ray J went on to file for divorce in September but again, they committed to trying to make things work.

They moved to Florida with their kids, which is where Ray J is currently battling pneumonia in hospital. He and his manager, David Weintraub, both told TMZ via phone call that the singer was admitted to the hospital with breathing issues, and doctors placed him in the COVID wing assuming he had contracted the respiratory illness. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying,” the TV personality told the outlet.

After testing negative for COVID five times, Ray J was moved out of the COVID wing and was treated for pneumonia. TMZ also reported that he was “getting oxygen but he still has difficulty breathing and talking” and is “asking people to pray for him.”

It comes just one month after her publicly denied rumors that he and ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian have a second sex tape together. After Wack 100, Ray J’s former manager, said on a podcast that he had “more graphic footage” of Kim, Ray finally confirmed the speculation was untrue. “This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” he wrote. “I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”