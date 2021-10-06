News

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia In Miami After Doctors Feared He Had COVID — Report

Ray J
Michele Sandberg/Shutterstock
Ray J and Princess LoveRay J and Princess Love out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Ray J and Princess Love MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019
Princess Love, Melody Norwood, and Ray J Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Galen Center, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2019
Ray J and wife Princess Love OK! Magazine's Pre-Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2017 2017 OK! Magazine's Pre-Oscar Party View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

A new report states that Ray J was admitted to a hospital in Miami for pneumonia, and he’s been struggling to speak or breathe.

Ray J, 40, was hospitalized in Miami, Florida several days ago for pneumonia, according to a TMZ report published on Tuesday, October 6. Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub, both told TMZ via phone call that the singer was admitted to the hospital with breathing issues, and doctors placed him in the COVID wing assuming he had contracted the respiratory illness. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying,” the “Sexy Can I” singer told the outlet.

Ray J
Ray J (Photo: Michele Sandberg/Shutterstock)

Ray J tested negative for COVID five times, and so hospital staff moved him out of the COVID wing after two days to be treated solely for pneumonia, per TMZ‘s report. The outlet also reported that Ray J is “getting oxygen but he still has difficulty breathing and talking.”

David told TMZ that the superstar is hoping to recover and be released from the hospital by the end of the week so that he can reunite with his two children, daughter Melody, 2, and son Epik, 1. TMZ also noted that Ray J is “asking people to pray for him.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Coronavirus: Bill Maher, Tom Hanks & More

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams looks frail as she arrives home with her son Kevin Hunter Jr and a helper pushing her in a wheelchair. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bill Maher poses for a portrait backstage at 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival - Backstage, Beverly Hills, USA
Gwyneth Paltrow attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Ray J’s hospitalization comes after the singer filed for divorce from wife Princess Love, 37, last year. Ray J, who shares his two kids with the Love & Hip Hop cast member, filed the papers in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court on September 14, 2020. Actually, this was the couple’s second breakup in 2020. Princess originally sought to end their marriage in May, but, months later, she requested to dismiss the filing. As to why Ray J filed, he said in an interview shortly afterward that he did it to “make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”