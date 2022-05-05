Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Relationship Through The Years: From Dating To Sex Tape Scandal To Today

As long as Kim Kardashian continues to be one of the most famous people in the world, her former relationship with Ray J will always be a hot topic of conversation. Some critics even argue that Kim was able to create her juggernaut brand, including TV shows and numerous cosmetic and fashions lines, only after a sex tape of the exes made the rounds back in 2007. Now, with Ray J coming out and accusing Kim and her mom Kris Jenner of orchestrating the sex tape leak, the exes’ love life is in the spotlight once again.

Fortunately for all the fans, HollywoodLife has the 411 on Kim and Ray J’s history, including how they met, when the sex tape came to be and the aftermath that is continuing to play out today. Keep reading to find out all the tea, below.

The Kim & Ray J Meet-Cute

Kim first met Ray J while she was working as a stylist for the rapper’s very famous sister, Brandy! Back in 2002, Kim was making her way in the world of Hollywood by lending her fashion instincts to the best and brightest of Tinseltown, including her BFF Paris Hilton. The gig with Brandy ended up being quite fortunate, as Kim became acquainted with Ray J and ultimately dated him for three years.

A Sex Tape Scandal

On February 28, 2007, Vivid Entertainment released a sex tape of the couple called Kim Kardashian: Superstar. The adult film was reportedly made during Kim’s birthday celebrations back in 2002. Prior to its debut, Kim denied selling it. “There is no tape being shopped,” she told TMZ at the time. “Ray J and I remain friends, and there is nothing he would do to spite me.”

A month after Kim Kardashian: Superstar was released, the reality star filed court papers to sue Vivid Entertainment. “This tape, which was made three years ago, and was meant to be something private between myself and my then-boyfriend is extremely hurtful not only to me, but to my family as well,” Kim told People.

Vivid Entertainment said it had purchased the sex tape for $1 million from a third party but did not identify the person or entity. The lawsuit was eventually thrown out. It was recently reported that Kim and Ray J did, in fact, make money off the distribution of the sex tape, including a $1 million advance that the exes split, per TMZ.

The Second Tape

With the premiere of the new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, a different sex tape from Kim and Ray J was brought into the spotlight. The debut episode featured Kim dealing with the scandal after Ray J’s manager publicly claimed in 2021 that there was a second sex tape. “I know the right attorneys this time, I know exactly what to do this time, I’m not gonna let this happen to me again,” Kim said in the show. “I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.”

Later in the episode, Kanye West meets up with Ray J to retrieve a laptop with footage of the exes. However, the devices Kanye took back to Kim obtained only non-sexual clips from her relationship with Ray J, not a second sex tape.

Ray J’s Shocking Denial

In a bombshell interview in May 2022, following the premiere of The Kardashians, Ray J denied ever leaking the sex tape and claims he, Kim and Kris Jenner orchestrated the whole thing. “I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he told the DailyMail. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J confirmed that he came up with the idea to release a sex tape, but said that Kim and Kris “embraced” it once he brought it up to them. He also said the original deal was for a total of three videos to be released, although only one saw the light of day. As for the second tape mentioned in the show’s episode, Ray J said he never had it in his possession, and that Kim did all along.

“She kept them all,” he insisted. “I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. I never had a single one at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed.”

The rapper concluded his interview by explaining why he decided to come forward with his truth at this moment. “Now that I’m a father, it kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn’t,” he told the outlet. “I just want my daughter and my son to appreciate what I’ve done here on Earth and know that their dad doesn’t go for exploiting women, disrespecting women and leaking footage of someone who didn’t give permission.”