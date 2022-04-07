Fashion

Kylie Jenner Makes A Fashion Statement By Carrying Glass Purse While Heading To ‘Kardashians’ Event

kylie jenner
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A Pregnant Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel in New York with an orange coat and a Louis Vuitton Handbag Kylie Jenner leaving her hotel in New York, USA - 09 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she wore a plunging white suit with a glass purse at a press event for her new show, ‘The Kardashians.’

Kylie Jenner always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a press event for her new Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Nobu Malibu on April 6. The 24-year-old looked amazing when she wore a custom white Isidora Durovic suit with a Coperni x Heven glass blown Signature Devil-Horned Swipe bag.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner rocked this custom white Isidora Durovic suit at a press event for the new Hulu series, ‘The Kardashians’, at Nobu Malibu on April 6. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Kylie rocked an oversized white Tailored Jacket that had a plunging V-neckline and she chose to go topless underneath. She styled the blazer with a pair of Windblown Waxed Cotton Trousers that had short white shorts at the top and flowed into sheer, lightweight white baggy pants.

Kylie accessorized her outfit with silver Keane New York rings and a pair of pointed-toe, white Coperni Fall 2022 Zip Stiletto Pumps. While we loved all of her accessories, her glass purse with devil horns definitely took the cake. It was completely see-through and all she had in it was some lip glosses from Kylie Cosmetics.

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner Then & Now

Kylie Jenner Taste of Beverly Hills Food and Wine Festival, Los Angeles, America - 02 Sep 2010
Kylie Jenner 'After Earth' film premiere, New York, America - 29 May 2013
Kylie Jenner 2014 Billboard Music Awards arrivals, Las Vegas, America - 18 May 2014

After staying out of the spotlight for months while pregnant, Kylie has finally been out and about in a slew of sexy outfits and one of our favorite recent looks was her skintight, one-shoulder, leather Rick Owens Black Sivaan Dress which she accessorized with over-the-knee black leather Isabel Marant Fall 2022 RTW Boots.

kylie jenner
Kylie looked amazing when she wore this completely transparent Coperni x Heven glass blown Signature Devil-Horned Swipe bag that was made out of glass & she filled it with Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Another one of our favorite looks from her recently was her long leather Diesel Fall 2022 coat that was belted around her tiny waist. She accessorized with pointed-toe black leather boots and Parts of Four rings.