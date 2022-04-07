Kylie Jenner Makes A Fashion Statement By Carrying Glass Purse While Heading To ‘Kardashians’ Event

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she wore a plunging white suit with a glass purse at a press event for her new show, ‘The Kardashians.’

Kylie Jenner always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a press event for her new Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Nobu Malibu on April 6. The 24-year-old looked amazing when she wore a custom white Isidora Durovic suit with a Coperni x Heven glass blown Signature Devil-Horned Swipe bag.

Kylie rocked an oversized white Tailored Jacket that had a plunging V-neckline and she chose to go topless underneath. She styled the blazer with a pair of Windblown Waxed Cotton Trousers that had short white shorts at the top and flowed into sheer, lightweight white baggy pants.

Kylie accessorized her outfit with silver Keane New York rings and a pair of pointed-toe, white Coperni Fall 2022 Zip Stiletto Pumps. While we loved all of her accessories, her glass purse with devil horns definitely took the cake. It was completely see-through and all she had in it was some lip glosses from Kylie Cosmetics.

After staying out of the spotlight for months while pregnant, Kylie has finally been out and about in a slew of sexy outfits and one of our favorite recent looks was her skintight, one-shoulder, leather Rick Owens Black Sivaan Dress which she accessorized with over-the-knee black leather Isabel Marant Fall 2022 RTW Boots.

Another one of our favorite looks from her recently was her long leather Diesel Fall 2022 coat that was belted around her tiny waist. She accessorized with pointed-toe black leather boots and Parts of Four rings.