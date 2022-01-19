Why Paris Hilton Thinks Pete Davidson Is An ‘Awesome’ Partner For BFF Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton is here for the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson romance. She said the power couple are ‘just so cute together.’

Paris Hilton, 40, has given her stamp of approval on longtime pal Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Pete Davidson. “I’m so happy to see her [Kim] happy,” Paris told Access via Zoom call on Jan. 19, after she was asked about the A-list couple. “She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they’re just so cute together,” Paris added.

After the interviewer noted that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, are “an unexpected” duo, Paris pointed out how Pete’s sense of humor may have sealed the deal for Kim. “Funny guys are awesome, they always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and it is just good vibes,” the socialite said. “It’s really cute.”

As an old friend of Kim’s, Paris has been asked about the Pete relationship before. In fact, the new romance briefly came up when the blonde beauty got stopped by a TMZ photographer days before her Nov. 2021 wedding to Carter Reum. When asked if Kim received an invite, Paris nodded yes; but when asked if Pete would be her plus one, she remained mum. As fans know, Kim did in fact attend Paris’ weekend-long fairytale wedding. She even helped straighten Paris’ dress! Pete, however, didn’t make it to the star-studded event.

Kim and Pete’s bond started about a month before Paris’ wedding, when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. The pair then sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on Oct. 29, followed by multiple dinner dates in Pete’s native New York. They’ve been going strong ever since, and even recently jetted off to The Bahamas for a brief, romantic vacation.

Earlier this month, a source told HollywoodLife how different Kim’s relationship with Pete is compared to her estranged husband, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source spilled. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”