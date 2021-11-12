Paris Hilton’s Wedding Day Hair Inspiration: It’s A ‘Timeless’ Look, Says Celebrity Hair Stylist

To achieve her ‘timeless’ updo for her wedding, Paris Hilton collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Eduardo Ponce. We spoke with him about the gorgeous look & how to achieve it on your own!

As Paris Hilton, 40, settles in to married life, she has plenty of beautiful memories from her wedding to reflect on. One of those highlights will definitely be her gorgeous look, which included a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress and a chic updo. The sleek hair style included a bun and side-swept bangs, perfectly accommodating Paris’ overall old Hollywood glamour-style. To talk about the Cooking With Paris star’s look, we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with her hairstylist Eduardo Ponce about the inspiration behind the classic updo and how to achieve it at home.

The celebrity hair stylist, who’s been working with Paris for eight years, noted that he and Paris were definitely focused on “collaboration” for the look. “I think that’s very important when creating looks. At the end of the day I want to make sure she feels happy and confident,” Eduardo stated. “Our overall inspiration was timeless beauty. Paris is known for her glamorous looks, so we wanted to tone it down and keep it chic for her big day.”

So how did Eduardo achieve the look for blushing bride Paris? Lucky for us, he broke down the steps for styling the updo in the steps below: