Paris Hilton’s Wedding Day Hair Inspiration: It’s A ‘Timeless’ Look, Says Celebrity Hair Stylist
To achieve her ‘timeless’ updo for her wedding, Paris Hilton collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Eduardo Ponce. We spoke with him about the gorgeous look & how to achieve it on your own!
As Paris Hilton, 40, settles in to married life, she has plenty of beautiful memories from her wedding to reflect on. One of those highlights will definitely be her gorgeous look, which included a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress and a chic updo. The sleek hair style included a bun and side-swept bangs, perfectly accommodating Paris’ overall old Hollywood glamour-style. To talk about the Cooking With Paris star’s look, we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with her hairstylist Eduardo Ponce about the inspiration behind the classic updo and how to achieve it at home.
The celebrity hair stylist, who’s been working with Paris for eight years, noted that he and Paris were definitely focused on “collaboration” for the look. “I think that’s very important when creating looks. At the end of the day I want to make sure she feels happy and confident,” Eduardo stated. “Our overall inspiration was timeless beauty. Paris is known for her glamorous looks, so we wanted to tone it down and keep it chic for her big day.”
So how did Eduardo achieve the look for blushing bride Paris? Lucky for us, he broke down the steps for styling the updo in the steps below:
- To prep Paris’ hair, I applied 7SECONDS Detangler on damp hair followed by BOOSTA Volumizing Spray.
- Then I blow dried and sectioned out her bangs and started shaping the back side, while adding in Luxy clip-in extensions for fullness. I love using SESSION-MAX Spray at the base of the hair after teasing before clipping in extensions. This adds more grit for extensions to stay in place.
- Next, I shaped the hair into a mid ponytail, using SECOND Day Finishing Cream, SESSION-MAX Spray and a Utiles hair tie to secure the ponytail.
- “To shape Paris’ pony into a sleek bun, I used a cocktail of SECOND Day Finishing Cream and SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream throughout.”
- “Once pinning everything in place, I started working on the bang pieces and added in more Luxy clip-ins for length.”
- “Using a T3 Micro curling iron, I shaped the bangs and used SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream to tame any flyaways.”
- “To finish the look, I applied 7SECONDS Glossing Spray and SESSION-MAX Spray to lock everything in.”