Ray J Files To Dismiss Divorce From Estranged Wife Princess Love

Ray J is giving his marriage to Princess Love another shot. The 42-year-old singer filed documents on Thursday, Feb. 23 in a Los Angeles court to dismiss his pending divorce from the 38-year-old personality and Instagram star, according to TMZ. The filing comes after a tumultuous few years for the couple, as they have filed for divorce three times since May 2020.

The last divorce filing came in Oct. 2021 as the “One Wish” singer was hospitalized with pneumonia in Miami, Fla. “They’re not in a healthy relationship, but there’s definitely love there,” a source told Page Six at the time. The insider added that the pair was focused on raising their kids in healthy households. “They love their kids. They love co-parenting but the marriage is over,” the source continued. “It’s not the end of the world.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, share a son, Epik Ray, 3, and a daughter, Melody Love, 4.

Princess Love first filed for divorce in May 2020 after she accused her partner of leaving her and Melody Love stranded in Las Vegas. The accusation was left via a comment under a since-deleted Instagram post by Ray J of himself, Princess Love, and their then-1-year-old daughter at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood,” the artist captioned the family photo. Princess was not having any of it, though, and called Ray J out. “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,” she slammed.

Princess, who was expecting her second child with Ray J at the time, then took to her Instagram Story to further explain the situation, according to ET. “Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money,” she wrote in white lettering over a black screen. “But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…” Ray J denied any wrongdoing at the time.

The pair made up and called off the divorce, only for Ray J to file for divorce just two months later in Sept. 2020. They reconciled and called off the divorce for a second time in Feb. 2021. Ray J and Princess were headed for splitsville once more in Oct 2021, as noted above, but were back together by mid-2022, to no surprise of their close ones.

“Ray J and Princess’s friends and family were not surprised when everybody found out that they had gotten back together again,” a person close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June 2022. “They have managed to maintain a really wonderful co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through over the years.

A second insider added, “It’s at a point where no one in their lives is ever shocked by them getting back together because no matter how bad things get, they just can’t quit each other. They’re doing great right now and Ray J has even been talking about wanting another baby with Princess and that is something she’s been saying she wants too, so it’s probably in the cards for them next, God willing.”