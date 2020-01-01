Ray J & Princess Love: How They’re Working On ‘Building Their Relationship’ Back After Welcoming Son Epik

Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together, son Epik Ray, just days ago. The pair are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Melody Love.

Ray J and wife Princess Love are working through their issues. The 38-year-old actor and the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star just became parents again for the second time, and Ray seems more committed than ever to making their marriage work. “Ray J and Princess Love are still working on building their relationship after all the drama that took place,” an insider close to the couple spills to HollywoodLife. “Ray J has been doing everything in his power to win back her trust because he knows she’s the love of his life and they’ve been through so much together.”

Ray and Princess welcomed their second child together, son Epik Ray, and confirmed the news on social media! Proud mom Princess — full name Princess Pilipina Love — shared a sweet photo of little Epik holding her finger. She captioned the adorable pic with his full name, Epik Ray Norwood, and added a blue heart emoji. “Now with the arrival of their second baby together, he is more determined than ever to make things right,” the insider adds. “He knows he’s not perfect but will do anything and everything to prove he can be the best father and husband that she needs.”

The happy news follows a tumultuous time for the couple, as Princess Love claimed she would be filing for divorce after Ray left her and 19-month-old daughter Melody Love “stranded” in Las Vegas. Shortly after, Ray J was also spotted without his wedding ring at Los Angeles International airport. “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling … now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly,” the LLHH star commented on a now-deleted family photo from the BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 17.

Since, the drama has apparently settled between the two as they remain focused on getting their relationship back on track. “Ray J has made a lot of promises to Princess, he swears he’s leaving all his foolishness behind him and going into the new decade a changed man,” a second source adds. “They had a great Christmas together and seemed to be doing good again. Their family and friends are all very hopeful that he’ll live up to his promises and be the husband and father they know he wants to be and can be.”

Ray also made reference to his new son in a YouTube video that gave fans a glimpse of their home life. “Your baby brother’s gonna be right there. Are you excited? That’s where your baby brother’s gonna be,” he could he heard saying to their 19-month-old daughter Melody Love. “I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children. ❤️,” Ray J also sweetly wrote after the birth of Epik.