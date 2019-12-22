Ray J & Princess Love Reunite For Baby Shower 1 Month After She Claims He Stranded Her In Vegas

Ray J took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to share a clip from his wife Princess Love’s baby shower, confirming that they once again reunited after their headline-making drama in Las Vegas.

It looks like Ray J, 38, and Princess Love, 35, are putting aside any differences they may have to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their new baby. The rapper shared a short video clip to his Instagram page on Dec. 21 and in it, he, Princess, and a bunch of their nearest and dearest, who are all matching in light blue outfits, are having a fun moment at their baby shower. “#BabyShowerGames Everybody is trying to draw a baby on the paper without looking! @princesslove @rayjnprincess @melodylovenorwood this is too funny – I will show results soon lol,” he captioned the clip.

Melody alone and stranded in Sin City on Nov. 17 after they attended the Soul Train Awards and it eventually led to her admitting she wants a divorce . He denied the claim and their latest hangout together is the second time they publicly showed that they reunited since the situation. The first was when they got together on Nov. 26 to take part in a holiday-themed maternity photo shoot together, which caused speculation that they patched things up

Ray J and Princess have been married since 2016 and have shared memorable moments of their life with fans over the past few years, so the anticipation of their second child, which they confirmed to be a boy, is just a continuation of that. Their participation in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood has also allowed their followers to find out more details in their marriage, including the ups and downs they sometimes go through.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Ray J or Princess posts more pics and videos about their upcoming baby soon. Since she is nine months pregnant, we could get news of the birth any day now!