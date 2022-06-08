Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.

“Ray J and Princess’s friends and family were not surprised when everybody found out that they had gotten back together again. They have managed to maintain a really wonderful co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through over the years,” one insider said.

“Ray J has always looked up to his own parents as an example of the kind of relationship he wants with someone,” the pal added. “But when he and Princess split, his parents were just as upset as everybody else. They have made it a point to continue to welcome Princess and the babies into their lives even though they weren’t together. Princess is family and she always will be. They’re so happy that Ray J and Princess have managed to work things out because the love is obviously there.”

View Related Gallery Ray J: See Photos Of The R&B Singer Ray J WE TV Celebration, Los Angeles, America - 31 Mar 2016 WE tv Celebration For Driven to Love + Kendra on Top Ray J Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas, USA - 05 Jan 2022

Another source close to the couple said, “It’s at a point where no one in their lives is ever shocked by them getting back together because no matter how bad things get, they just can’t quit each other. They’re doing great right now and Ray J has even been talking about wanting another baby with Princess and that is something she’s been saying she wants too, so it’s probably in the cards for them next, God willing.”

The couple, married in 2016, has split and reconciled numerous times over the course of their relationship. While Ray J was hospitalized with a bad case of pneumonia in October 2021, the rapper filed to officially end their marriage. It was the third time that they had gone down the divorce route. Princess filed for divorce in May 2020, but the two ended up patching things up. The peace didn’t last long because Ray J filed in September 2020. Yet, the couple has seemingly managed to make it work. They share two children; Melody, 3, and Epik, 2.