Wendy Williams & Ray J Link Arms While Out & About After He Treats Her To Lunch In NYC — Photos

How YOU doing, Wendy Williams? A day after her ‘little brother’ Ray J treated her to lunch, the two reunited for another lovely day in the Big Apple.

“Guess who’s treating me to brunch?” Wendy Williams captioned a June 26 Instagram photo of her sitting in the back seat with a masked mystery man. Wendy, 56, gave a few more hints to the identity of her lunch date: “He’s very cute [and] very married. I’m close to his family [and] he is my little brother.” Give up? It’s none other than Ray J! The 40-year-old rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star (and husband to Princess Love) met up with Wendy on Saturday, and it seems they had such a fun time together because they were spotted hanging out again the following day.

On Sunday (June 27), Ray J and Wendy were spotted out and about in NYC. Wendy rocked a Supreme-branded sweater and shorts, a perfect combo for the NYC summer. She also carried a huge white bag and linked her free arm with Ray J – what a gentleman! Speaking of the L&HH:H star, Ray J wore a red ensemble — with a red puffy jacket, a red shirt, and a red facemask. Even the case to his phone was red (and it peeked out of the pocket of his loose-fitting, faded denim jeans.) The two looked happy to be spending some time together, and after a year full of social distancing and Zoom calls, why wouldn’t they?

Earlier in the year, Wendy spent time with Mike Esterman, a celebrity booking agent and talent manager who won her “Date Wendy” competition segment on Feb. 26. Apparently, the two hit it off because, in March, Wendy posted an Instagram photo of her nuzzling his head. “I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman,” she captioned the pic. At first, it seemed that Wendy had found a hot new love (she and her husband Kevin Hunter Sr. divorced in 2019), but sadly, this love had a short shelf life. Mike lives in Maryland, and the distance was too much for them to overcome. “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process,” Mike said following the split. “I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

Things are faring better for Ray J and Princess Love. Months after filing for divorce, the couple reconciled and are living together again. “When Ray J and Princess Love split,” a source told HollywoodLife, “he never wanted to call things off and was determined to make it work regardless of everything that had happened between them.”