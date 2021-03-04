Wendy Williams Cuddles With Mystery Man & Sparks New Romance Speculation: We’re ‘Having Fun’

Wendy Williams is sparking dating speculation after recently saying she wants ‘a boyfriend.’ The talk show host shared a new cuddly selfie with a mystery man whom she gushed was a ‘REAL gentleman.’

Wendy Williams‘ mystery man is not so mysterious. While the man whom the talk show host cuddled up to in a new selfie was a fresh face to most fans, Wendy didn’t let her fans embark on a guessing game for his name. She raved over how much Mike is a “REAL gentleman” in her caption, thus sparking dating speculation nearly two years after filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter.

“Mike & I are having fun!!,” Wendy began her caption under the photo, which showed her snuggling the shoulder of an entrepreneur named Mike Esterman. Mike runs his own company called Esterman.com, which is “a full-service celebrity booking agency specializing in celebrity event bookings, appearance placement and product endorsements,” according to his company’s website. The company has worked with stars like Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and Alicia Keys! Before founding the company, Mike also worked as a spotlight dancer on the shows Bandstand and Dance Party USA.

Credentials aside, Wendy sounds quite smitten with this “mystery” man. “I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman,” Wendy added in her caption. She then went on to share an inside joke with Randy Jackson, Birdman and Mario Lopez, writing, “But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

It’s unclear if Wendy is actually dating again, since she did say just a day prior on The Wendy Williams Show, “There’s nobody getting dating and showing around here until I found love, okay.” Also not too long ago, Wendy said she “want[ed] a boyfriend” while speaking with Mario.

“I like to kiss, but kissing is germ-y because of the virus. I like to hold hands. But I want a boyfriend, and you just can’t make it happen. You have to put yourself out there, you know?,” Wendy told the fellow talk show host in an Access Hollywood interview uploaded on Feb. 25.

Nearly a year ago, Wendy teased that she was seeing someone while talking on her talk show. “But, there is this particular interest that I do have. He’s also got the same same situation. He gives good gifts, he comes with his car and driver. We eat the same food, we like the same music, he’s age-appropriate and the whole bit,” Wendy told her viewers in April of 2020. It’s unclear if Mike just recently started hanging out with Wendy.