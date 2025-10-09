Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Boyfriends & Husbands: Her Entire Dating History

Jennifer Aniston is forever a Hollywood icon! The Friends alum’s love life has dominated headlines for over two decades, and she’s been linked to a few A-listers throughout the years. The star was famously married to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s and has dated the likes of John Mayer and Vince Vaughn. Read on to find out who Jennifer has dated, and been married to, over the years.

Charlie Schlatter

Before she hit the big time as Rachel on Friends, Jen was cast in the short lived TV adaptation of the John Hughes film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in 1990. Former writer on the show, Jim Nelson, revealed 24 years later that she had dated her co-star Charlie Schlatter. He described the relationship as “brief” and “torrid”.

Daniel McDonald

Jen’s “first love,” Daniel McDonald, sadly died of a brain tumor in 2015, and she opened up about the loss during an interview with The New York Times. “He was my first love — five years we were together,” she said. “He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin to make up for it all.” Daniel’s widow, Mujah Maraini-Melehi, wasn’t happy about Jen’s comments and clapped back when she spoke to Inside Edition. “I am sorry that Jennifer did not realize the treasure that was Daniel when she had the chance, long before he and I met and long before he died. It pains me to read the headlines that allude to her losing him tragically when in fact she was not present during his long and difficult illness.”

Adam Duritz

Jennifer dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz for a brief period in the mid 90s, but ultimately called it quits. Neither have spoken much about their time together, however Adam revealed to Us Weekly that they “never slept together,” and he went on to date Jen’s BFF Courteney Cox.

Tate Donovan

Jennifer dated her Friends co-star Tate Donovan, who had a six-episode arc as Joshua, the man her character developed a crush on after he came into her work. However, the pair actually began dating before he landed the gig, and they were going through a breakup at the time of filming. ““I was just happy to be on the team,” he revealed to Us Weekly in 2018 “The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time. And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough.”

Brad Pitt

One of the most iconic couples of the early 2000s, who could forget Jen’s marriage, and subsequent divorce from Brad. The pair were rising stars in Hollywood at the turn of the century — they began dating in 1998 and said “I do” in 2000. After five years together, they called it quits, amid rumors he had an affair with his future wife Angelina Jolie. Despite the drama that surrounded their high-profile divorce, the pair appear to have remained friendly, and they even happily reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards. Later that year, Jen and Brad reunited virtually for a table reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High, where Jen jokingly called Brad “so sexy” while reading her lines.

Vince Vaughn

Following her first divorce, Jen was linked to actor Vince Vaughn in 2006. They did everything they could to avoid the paparazzi, given Jen was one of the biggest stars in the world at the time. However, Vince later admitted that the media attention was part of the reason they eventually split. Their joint statement at the time read, “After Jennifer’s trip to London several weeks ago, Jennifer and Vince mutually agreed to end their relationship but continue to be good friends today.”

John Mayer

Jen went on to date musician John Mayer. The Dead & Company singer and the Horrible Bosses actress started dating in February 2008 after hitting it off at an Oscars party. The couple split that summer, but they were back together by the February 2009 Academy Awards. They ended things for good shortly after that rare public appearance. The exes showed they were clearly on good terms over a decade later when Jen dropped in on John’s Instagram Live in early 2020. Later that year, John “liked” a picture of Jen on a Jennifer Aniston fan page, sending fans into a frenzy.

Bradley Cooper

Jen and Bradley Cooper reportedly had a brief romance in 2009 while he was filming He’s Just Not That Into You. Very little is known about the relationship, but the pair are believed to have remained friendly. Despite being linked to the actor, Bradley set the record straight about the pair’s supposed dates in 2010. “I’m reading about me taking Jennifer Aniston to my Bel Air mansion and having a candlelit dinner, and I was like, ‘That’s crazy. Never happened,'” he told Details in 2010, per Us Weekly.

Justin Theroux

Jennifer first met Justin Theroux, her future second husband, on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007. They made their relationship official in 2010 when they worked on the movie Wanderlust together, and revealed that they were engaged in 2012. They secretly tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in 2015, and the newlyweds jetted off to Bora Bora to enjoy their honeymoon. Nevertheless, in 2018 they announced they were splitting, and later divorced. Jen and Justin have remained extremely friendly since their divorce. They’ve publicly shared sweet birthday messages to each other on social media and have spoken highly of one another in interviews.

Jim Curtis

Jennifer’s current boyfriend, Jim Curtis, came into the spotlight in 2025 after their relationship was reported to have started sometime that year. The duo prefers to keep their romance private, but he’s occasionally stepped out with Jennifer at public events, such as the season 4 premiere of The Morning Show in New York City.