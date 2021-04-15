Justin Theroux Admits He & Jennifer Aniston ‘Still Love Each Other’ 3 Years After Split

Justin Theroux reveals in a new interview that he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston still have so much love for one another, even after divorcing.

Three years after their divorce, Justin Theroux says that he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston have nothing but love for one another. “I would say we’ve remained friends,” The Leftovers actor says in a new interview with Esquire. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.” He attributes staying friends with his ex to their mutual love and respect, which never changed despite their 2017 breakup.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” the Zoolander actor said of Jennifer. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.” The feeling does appear to be mutual. Over the years, Jennifer and Justin have reunited regularly. They even celebrated Thanksgiving together with tons of friends in 2019 and posed for selfies.

Justin was there by Jennifer’s side when their beloved dog, Dolly (who lived with Jen) passed away that same year. Photos taken of their memorial for the pup showed the exes holding hands as they remembered the good times. And each year on The Morning Show star’s birthday, Justin pays tribute on Instagram. His 2021 post was a beautiful black and white photo of Jen smiling, which he captioned, “Happy birthday @jenniferaniston. Love you B!”

Anyone would be lucky to share such a loving relationship with their ex. Thankfully, Justin provided some advice for anyone trying to make that happen. His bottom line? Don’t overcomplicate it. “I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship,” he told the mag. Who wants to take a shit while you’re walking out the door?”

Justin also shot down the rumor that their split happened because they wanted to live on separate coasts — Jennifer in Los Angeles, him in New York. Not the case. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them,” he explained. “That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”