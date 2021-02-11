Justin Theroux Sends Love To Ex Jennifer Aniston On 52nd Birthday: ‘Love You, B’

Justin Theroux sent Jennifer Aniston a beautiful message on her 52nd birthday, sharing his love for his ex-wife on Instagram an using a special pet name!

It’s been three years since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their divorce, but it’s still all love between the exes. Justin wrote an adorable tribute to his ex-wife on her 52nd birthday, February 11, posting a gorgeous photo of Jennifer to his Instagram Stories. The black and white shot, which you can see below, depicts The Morning Show star standing at. the bottom of a staircase with a slight smile on her face.

Justin, 49, captioned the post, “Happy birthday @jenniferaniston. Love you B!” So sweet, and we’d love to know what pet name “B” stands for! The Leftovers star actually wishes his ex-wife a happy birthday every year, and includes the nickname. In 2020, it was a black and white photo of Jen clenching her fists and yelling at what appeared to be a bowling alley. “Grabbing 2020 & another year just like — HAPPY BIRTHDAY B”.

Jen wasn’t kidding when she said in 2018 that their split “was mutual and lovingly made.” The Friends alum said through her publicist at the time that despite getting divorced, she and Justin were just “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The exes have gotten together multiple times since their split for friendly hangouts.

They’ve shared some painful times together, too. Justin and Jen reunited in 2019 after the passing of her beloved dog. While Jen was “comforted” by Justin’s support, a source told HollywoodLife at time that neither party were interested in each other again romantically.