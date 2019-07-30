Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Heartbroken’, But She ‘Felt Comforted’ By Justin Theroux While Mourning Dog’s Death

After the loss of their beloved dog, Dolly, HollywoodLife has learned why for Jennifer Aniston, reuniting with ex Justin Theroux was the ‘support’ she needed.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, and Justin Theroux, 47, may have split in February of 2018, but there was one thing that could reunite them: their beloved dog, Dolly. When their pup sadly passed away on July 28, Jen received solace from her ex-husband, and HollywoodLife has learned why it was Justin’s support that got her through hard times. “Jen is completely heartbroken over the loss of Dolly and is understandably taking it really hard,” a source close the couple tells us. “However, Jen felt comforted having Justin by her side to celebrate Dolly’s life with a special ceremony. Jen knows that Justin loved Dolly just as much as she did and it’s a huge loss for both of them. They really did look at Dolly as one of their children and Jen appreciates that they were able to come together to support each other at a time like this,” the source says. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both actors for comment.

Jen and Justin shared Dolly for the many years they were together after getting engaged in 2012, though Jen first adopted the pup in 2005. While fans may have been surprised to see the two reunite, our source shares that there’s no grudges between the former couple. “Jen doesn’t want to hold any grudges with anyone anymore, including her exes. Jen is a very mature woman and the loss of Dolly was extremely tough but very moving for everyone as well including herself. So with this loss, she made sure that Justin was involved because they both loved Dolly so much. It’s very draining to hold such bad vibes about a person and that is why Jen is still friendly with Justin, especially in times of loss, and that is why she also got to a better place with Brad. It’s better for everyone to be friendly because they all share common friends and colleagues. So, it’s good to be a in a good place with everyone and move forward positively even if a relationship isn’t attached to things,” the insider tells us.

It was on July 28 that the heartbreaking news of the German Shepard’s passing hit the internet. Justin shared a message about the doggo’s passing via a heart wrenching Instagram post. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death,” he wrote, citing a quote by George Vest. Alongside the post, the actor shared a series of pics of the late pup covered in flowers as she was laid to rest. Fans couldn’t help but notice that upon clicking through a slideshow, they were met with a photo of Jen and Justin holding hands.

While it doesn’t appear that these two are striking up a romance again anytime soon, it’s so sweet to see them come together through hard times. The couple announced their divorce in February of 2018 after tying the knot in 2015.