Jennifer Aniston Agrees With Justin Theroux — Their Divorce Was ‘Heartbreaking’

Is Jennifer Aniston OK with Justin Theroux’s interview in which he called their breakup ‘heartbreaking’ but amicable? A source close to Jen told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted.

Justin Theroux recently spoke out at length about his split with Jennifer Aniston and while he said their separation was “animosity”-free, he did label the alteration to their friendship as “heartbreaking”. A source close to Jen told us EXCLUSIVELY what she made of Justin’s remarks. “Jen thought Justin’s interview was great, and she thought he handled the questions about their break-up in a really classy manner,” our source said. “Justin was spot on when he talked about their split, and Jen agreed with everything he said. Their break-up was heartbreaking, and she misses their day-to-day friendship too.”

When it comes down to it, Jennifer has nothing but respect for Justin. “The interview reminded her of why she fell in love with Justin in the first place,” our source went on to say. “She always found his intellect, humor, and self deprecation really attractive, and she still does. Jen does feel super sad that their marriage didn’t work out, but at the same time, she knows they are better off not being married. Jen has no desire to get back with Justin. She’s very pragmatic when it comes to the subject of relationships, and if it didn’t work out the first time, she knows it wouldn’t if they were to try again. But that doesn’t stop her from feeling wistful about what they once had.”

In a candid interview with The New York Times, Justin talked about how their split was not like a normal split since the two of them remain close. “[It] doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half,” he said. “Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be. It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”