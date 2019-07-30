Exclusive
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: How They Feel About Getting Back Together After Reuniting For Dog’s Death

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux came together for the sad moment their dog, Dolly, passed away, and it was a reflection of the bond they still share since their divorce.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, and Justin Theroux, 47, shared a tough moment this week when they came together to say goodbye to their beloved dog, Dolly, and the difficult situation helped them to realize how important it is to be grateful for their post-split friendship, and why there’s no animosity between them. “Jen doesn’t want to hold any grudges with anyone anymore, including her exes,” a source EXLCUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jen is a very mature woman and the loss of Dolly was extremely tough but very moving for everyone as well including herself. So with this loss, she made sure that Justin was involved because they both loved Dolly so much. It’s very draining to hold such bad vibes about a person and that is why Jen is still friendly with Justin, especially in times of loss, and that is why she also got to a better place with Brad [Pitt].”

Despite the touching experience, though, Jennifer and Justin plan on remaining just friends, which works for them because they have a lot of mutual friends. “It’s better for everyone to be friendly because they all share common friends and colleagues,” the source explained. “So it’s good to be a in a good place with everyone and move forward positively even if a relationship isn’t attached to things. And, speaking of a relationship, this will not rekindle those [romantic] feelings They are just friends who honored their great friend, their wonderful dog Dolly.”

Jennifer and Justin were married from 2015 until 2017 and have remained friendly since their split. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that they have a lot of respect for each other and there was no drama involved in their divorce. “Their breakup really was pretty amicable, there was no third party involved, no scandal, no screaming fights where they said terrible things to each other that can never be taken back, and they still respect and like each other as people,” the source said. “They just came to the conclusion that their relationship had run its course and they would be better off apart.”