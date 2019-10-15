Justin Theroux Sends Love To Ex Jennifer Aniston After She Joins Instagram: See His Cute Message

After Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram with the most epic ‘Friends’ reunion ever, her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, left a sweet message on her ‘first’ IG post ever.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” wrote Jennifer Aniston in an Instagram post that literally broke the social media site. Hours after Jennifer, 50, joined Instagram, fans weren’t able to follow her – or to find her account. Thankfully, Instagram got the post up and running, and fans were able to leave Jen thoughtful comments welcoming her to the ‘gram. One of the sweetest messages came from her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, 48. “Woot-woot!” he wrote, adding a few emojis, including a heart and “#first.”

Jen’s ex wasn’t the only one celebrating her joining Instagram. “YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!” wrote Reese Witherspoon. Courteney Cox, 55, who appeared in the selfie alongside the rest of the Friends cast — David Schwimmer, 52, Matt Perry, 50, Matt LeBlanc, 52, and Lisa Kudrow, 56 – wrote, “Love you” in the comments section. “Oh, yeah tushy!” wrote Chelsea Handler, and Sara Foster, 38, wrote, “I guess you didn’t go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!”

So, while Kim Kardashian and PAPER magazine coined the term “Break the Internet,” it seems Jen actually did it. “We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” a rep for Instagram told Page Six after Jennifer’s page crashed. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.” Within hours, the page was back up, and it had about a quarter-of-a-million followers – one of which was her ex-husband.

Jen and Justin broke the hearts of fans everywhere when they announced their split in 2018. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The breakup was “mutual and lovingly made at the end of [2017.]” Since then, they have made good on their promise to maintain that “cherished friendship.” The two recently came together in July when they had to say good-bye to their dog, Dolly. “The loss of Dolly was extremely tough … she made sure that Justin was involved because they both loved [the dog] so much,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It turns out that Jen and Justin staying friends “better for everyone because they all share common friends and colleagues.” Plus, as seen by Justin’s comment, they still have a lot of love for each other.