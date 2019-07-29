Courteney Cox Sends Sweet Message To Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux After Their Dog Dies

The shared grief of the loss of Jennifer Aniston’s dog Dolly brought her back together with ex Justin Theroux. Now BFF Courteney Cox is sending along her condolences.

The loss of a pet is the loss of a family member. Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited to mourn the passing of Dolly, the white German shepherd the 50-year-old actress adopted as a puppy after she split from Brad Pitt in 2005. Justin, 47, made the sad announcement via Instagram on July 28 that Dolly had passed on, along with photos of the dog in her final moments at sunset as Justin and Jen covered her white fur in flower petals and the actor burned sage. Jen’s BFF Courteney Cox, 55, wrote in the comments “We love you dolly 💔💔” which received 884 likes.

Courteney being Jen’s bestie had known Dolly throughout her life with the Murder Mystery actress. Justin then became part of Dolly’s world when he started dating Jennifer in 2011. Even though they divorced in 2018, Justin was Dolly’s doggy daddy for so many years. It was only fitting that he broke the news to the world since Jen doesn’t have social media accounts.

Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. Rest in peace Dolly,” he captioned the photos, the first showing Dolly in healthier times and the rest of her final moments. Justin then added a quote from 19th century politician George Vest that read ““The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.”

Dolly’s passing brought Jen and Justin back together, as one photo showed them clasping hands with Dolly’s flower covered white fur in the background. Jennifer revealed that she named Dolly after Dolly Parton during a Dec. of 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I just think it’s cute. “She’s so sweet,” she said of her idol.