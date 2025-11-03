Who Is Jim Curtis? 5 Facts to Know About Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend, From Age to Career & More

Jennifer Aniston found love with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, earlier this year, but they didn’t take their relationship to the ‘gram until November 2025. The Morning Show actress shared a sweet photo of them, calling Jim “my love” in her caption. Since fans haven’t learned much about Jim yet, Hollywood Life has gathered everything we know so far about Jennifer’s boyfriend and their relationship below!

Jim Curtis Is a Hypnotherapist

Jim built his wellness career around his passion for hypnotherapy. According to his website, he has been working in the health and wellness space for around 20 years.

“For over two decades, Jim has been a voice in the wellness world — holding leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN),” Jim’s website bio reads. “He’s coached entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures through deep inner work — blending neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing.”

Jim Curtis Is Also a Coach & an Author

Jim is also a “transformational coach, author and speaker who helps people break free from pain and step into the fullest version of themselves,” his website indicates.

“He works at the powerful intersection of science and spirituality, known for his grounded, compassionate approach that meets you exactly where you are,” the website indicates.

Jim Curtis & Jennifer Aniston Started Dating Sometime in 2025

According to multiple outlets, Jim and Jennifer have been dating since at least mid-2025. The pair were first photographed spending time together over the 4th of July weekend.

How Old Is Jim Curtis? His Age Now

Jim turned 50 in November 2025, as seen on his Instagram account. In a carousel post, Jim shared photos from his 50th birthday celebration.

Jim Curtis Had a ‘Misdiagnosed Illness’

When Jim was just 22, he was diagnosed with lesions along his spinal cord, causing him to live with muscle spasms, a chronic limp and even paralysis. Per his website, his illness was misdiagnosed, and he was inspired to seek a career in wellness.

“After years of living with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness and emotional trauma, he found a way to heal that honored both the body and the soul,” the website reads. “His work is rooted in that experience — and in the belief that no matter how stuck or broken you may feel, transformation is always possible.”