How Old Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend’s Age Now

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, have been dating since at least mid-2025, and they’ve finally gone public with their romance! The Morning Show actress went Instagram official with her new man in November 2025, and her fans are curious to learn more about Jim.

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” Jennifer captioned her Instagram post, featuring the actress wrapping her arms around Jim from behind in the black-and-white photo.

Below, find out Jim’s age, and learn more about him.

How Old Is Jennifer Aniston? Her Age Now

Jennifer is currently 56 years old. She was born on February 11, 1969.

Jim Curtis’ Age Now: How Old Is He?

Jim is 50 years old. He celebrated his birthday in early November 2025. Therefore, he and Jennifer have six-year age gap.

Since Jennifer tagged her boyfriend in her Instagram post, fans could see that he celebrated his 50th birthday from a carousel post.

“50 and feeling good! Birthday recap part 1,” Jim captioned his own post from the festivities. “Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”

How Did Jennifer Aniston Meet Boyfriend Jim Curtis?

Jennifer and Jim have kept the details of their meet-cute and romance out of the spotlight. So, it’s still unclear how exactly they met.

Multiple outlets have reported that they likely started dating sometime in mid-2025 and were spotted in public together for the first time over the 4th of July weekend.

What Does Jim Curtis Do for a Living?

Jim is a hypnotherapist, author and coach, and has experience working in the health and wellness space for 20 years, according to his website.

“For over two decades, Jim has been a voice in the wellness world — holding leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN),” Jim’s website bio reads. “He’s coached entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures through deep inner work — blending neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing.”

Jim has also published two books: Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide and The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness.