‘The Morning Show’ Season 5: Is the Apple TV+ Series Coming Back?

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and a powerful team of women are leading a fictional newsroom in season 4 of The Morning Show. Each season, the critically acclaimed series has risen the stakes for its characters. From Bradley’s (Witherspoon) family drama to Alex’s (Aniston) complicated relationships and business decisions, the show has introduced more mayhem for its cast. That being said, could we see TMS come back for another round with a season 5?

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest update about the future of The Morning Show.

When Did The Morning Show Season 4 Premiere?

The first episode of season 4 premiered on September 17, 2025.

Is The Morning Show Coming Back for Season 5?

Yes! Apple TV+ renewed The Morning Show for season 5 just before its fourth season premiered. In a statement released by Matt Cherniss, the head of programming at Apple TV+, the studio confirmed the series’ renewal.

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Cherniss boasted. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

Executive producer Michael Ellenberg chimed in by noting, “It’s an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in ’The Morning Show,’ and we’re excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine. We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

Jennifer reacted to the news by sharing a screenshot of the season 5 announcement to her Instagram Stories. She wrote across the message, “So proud of this team.”

Reese did the same and wrote, “It’s official! So proud to be a part of this amazing team!”

What Is Season 4 About?

Season 4 of The Morning Show explores the dangers of artificial intelligence. The threat of the advanced technology hits close to home for the journalists and workers at UBA and NBN’s newly merged company.

This season begins two years after the events from season 3 when Bradley and her brother, Hal, turned themselves into the FBI for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attacks. It’s also been two years since Alex broke up with Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) for his corrupt approach to what would have been a takeover of UBA.