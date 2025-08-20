‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast & More

Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson are coming back, but it’s a brand-new game behind the scenes of televised news. The Morning Show season 4 is officially set to premiere on Apple TV+ this fall, and fans are eager to see what unfolds for Emmy nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon‘s characters following season 3’s cliffhanger.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about the forthcoming season of TMS below.

The Morning Show Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of The Morning Show is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025. The season will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through November 19, 2025.

The September 2025 premiere date aligns with earlier comments from showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, who hinted during PaleyFest in April 2024 that the new season would arrive “after the election,” referring to the 2024 U.S. presidential race. “The show will be out after the election,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that the team wanted to explore the story “in an interesting way without being predictive.” As Comic Book Resources noted, the timeline also remains consistent with those of previous seasons.

Executive producer Mimi Leder also teased that season 4 would shift in tone. “What I would say is, last season was about what is the truth, and this could be about, who do you trust?” she said.

What Is the Plot for Season 4 of The Morning Show?

According to Apple TV’s official synopsis, season 4 “opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

The Morning Show Season 4 Cast

In addition to Jennifer and Reese, returning cast members include Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Billy Crudup and Greta Lee.

What Happened in Season 3 of The Morning Show?

Season 3 ended with Alex turning on Jon Hamm‘s character, investor Paul Marks, and pitching the merger of UBA and their rival, NBN, to save the network. Paul was about to destroy the news division. As for Bradley, she turned herself in to the FBI, confessing to aiding her brother get away with his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Bradley deleted the footage she captured of her brother in the Capitol building, assaulting a police officer.

Alex and Bradley’s careers and personal lives pulled them apart, but they ended season 3 on a positive note as Alex walked Bradley into the FBI building.