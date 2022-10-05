Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.

Jennifer and Justin didn’t appear to be sitting near each other during the big group dinner but they all seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation. An unidentified woman sat between the exes but it’s unclear if she was Justin’s date or just a friend of the group. “Jen is just STUNNING in real life!” the caption for the photo, which was posted by a social media user, read.

Once the photo made its way to Twitter, users couldn’t help but comment. “Jen and Justin out to dinner together!!!! Either they’re just really good friends or else they still love one another,” one user wrote. “If Jen gets back with Justin that would be the best thing to happen in 2022,” another gushed. A third shared, “This woman deserves all the happiness in the world.”

Jennifer and Justin’s latest outing together doesn’t come as too much of a surprise since they are known to still be good friends. They have publicly shared sweet birthday messages to each other on social media since their split and have spoken highly of one another in interviews. Their friendship has also been dubbed one of the best post-breakup friendships in Hollywood.

As their friendship rolls on, Jennifer admitted she’s ready to date again in Sept. 2021. The beauty admitted it can be difficult to find someone, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview on SiriusXM’s Lunch With Bruce podcast. “No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman,” she said.