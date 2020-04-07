Jennifer Aniston Lurks On Ex John Mayer’s Instagram Live 11 Years After Split & Fans Go Nuts

There was a surprise guest in the audience during John Mayer’s Instagram Live: Jennifer Aniston! His ex-girlfriend popped up in the comments of his video, and their fans had a total freakout.

Jennifer Aniston joining Instagram is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The Morning Show star, 51, was spotted creeping on ex-boyfriend John Mayer‘s Instagram Live, and lightly roasting him in the comments while she was at it. John, 42, was reminiscing about singer Bill Withers, who passed away on March 30, during his Current Mood show on April 5: “Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. 100 percent of the things he said were useful.”

The end of that sweet quote apparently amused Jen, because she commented with a ton of crying-laughing emojis. Naturally, all of the comments on John’s Instagram Live after that were about Jen’s brief cameo. “Omg Jen is here,” one fan wrote. “Jennifer!!!!!” The Dead & Company singer and the Friends alum started dating in February 2008 after hitting it off at an Oscars party. The couple split that summer, but were back together by the February 2009 Academy Awards. They ended things for good shortly after that rare public appearance. While it’s unclear if the exes still speak, they’re clearly on good terms over a decade later.

Both Jen and John have made headlines lately when it comes to other exes. Jennifer blew minds when she reunited backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes with ex-husband Brad Pitt. It was the first time fans had seen them together in years, though he was spotted at her house twice in 2019 — once for her 50th birthday party, and for her Christmas party.

John Mayer having a serious emotional moment in a livestream: “EVERYTHING Bill Withers said was useful… 4% of what I say is useful.”

Jennifer Aniston: pic.twitter.com/yU81bLCc7E — Archibald Octavius Jeffrey (@_JeffSchmeff) April 6, 2020

John’s blast from the past… wasn’t so great. Ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson revealed some not-so nice things about him in her memoir, Open Book, including that pressure from trying to be “perfect” for him made her want to drink. “He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win. My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves,” Jessica wrote of their 2005 romance.