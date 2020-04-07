Melissa Etheridge Shades Angelina Jolie & Admits She’s Here For Brad & Jen’s Reunion

Twenty years after singing at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, Melissa Etheridge is weighing in on how she feels about the pair’s VERY public reunion at the SAG Awards.

Melissa Etheridge has never been shy when it comes to her feelings about Angelina Jolie, and she threw some shade at her once again while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 6. Melissa used to be very close with Brad Pitt, and has spoken to Andy Cohen about the actor’s relationship with Angelina on a number of occasions. This time, when Andy brought up Brad’s love life, Melissa joked, “I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned!”

However, what Andy (and viewers) really wanted to know was how Melissa felt about Brad reuniting with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards earlier this year. Back in 2000, Melissa sang at Brad and Jen’s wedding, so she has a special place in her heart for the couple. “I loved Brad and Jen together,” she admitted. “They were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I hope that their friendship lasts. Of course, we would love to see [them together]. Those were the glory days. I remember those days!”

Melissa publicly defended Brad after his split from Angelina in 2016, even though, she admitted, she hadn’t seen him in more than 10 years at that point. At the time, Brad was being accused of physically and verbally abusing his children. “It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it being done,” Melissa said in 2016. She also called the abuse allegations “completely unfounded” and “heartbreaking.”

The rocker previously said that she “lost a friend” in Brad after he got together with Angelina, but revealed that she’d hoped they would reconnect after the breakup. As of a 2018 interview, they had not done so, and Melissa did not reveal the status of her friendship with Brad on WWHL. However, she clearly has his back and is rooting for his happiness!