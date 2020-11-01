Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Dress Up For Halloween — See Pics

Happy Halloween! It’s time for ghosts, goblins, creeps, candy, and some of your favorite stars dressing up! From Vanessa Hudgens to Kelly Ripa, check out all these celebrity Halloween costumes!

Boo! It’s Halloween, the most wonderful time of the year for everyone whose heart bleeds black and orange. It’s the time of Hocus Pocus, of scary music, and, if you’re like Kylie Jenner, going all out with the Halloween decorations. While the 2020 spooky season is unlike any other, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not stopping some of your favorite celebrities from dressing up. After all, Halloween is all about wearing scary masks, so why not incorporate some PPE in your Trick-or-Treating getup? It’s the best way to stay safe, so you don’t have to social distance yourself from some candy.

Some celebs, like Kandi Burruss, Vanessa Hudgins, and Bella Thorne, couldn’t wait for the 31st to dress up and shared their costumes ahead of the holiday. Others decided to wait until it was Halloween proper to show off their outfits. It’s bound to be a scream of a Halloween, so check out all the outfits below.

Vanessa Hudgens

“THE BLACK WIDOW,” Vannessa Hudgens captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram on Oct. 9. The 31-year-old High School Musical alum was one of the first major stars to get in the Halloween mood. In the photo, she looked like an R. A. Maguire painting come to life. With a Vampira-inspired corset and a look that could kill, Vanessa’s outfit was the perfect way to get into the Halloween mood.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry, 54, and beau Van Hunt went all out! The adorable couple added some serious spook with their Halloween face makeup, but joked they didn’t know exactly what they were going as. “Don’t know who the hell we supposed to be, but we doing it! Happy Halloween!! #Calaveras #DiaDeLosMuertos,” she wrote in her caption on the posts, which were taken outdoors. Halle’s makeup was particularly ornate with several crystal sneakers!

Kelly Ripa

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, daytime talk shows had to celebrate on Friday, Oct. 30. Kelly Rippa, who always seems to step up her game whenever October rolls around, gave a preview of her Joe Exotic costume on Oct. 26. She had the bleach-blonde mullet, the mustache, and the general skeezy look of the Tiger King star locked down. For those who want to dress up like the controversial figure (who is arguable the biggest meme or 2020) or his nemesis, Carole Baskin, here are a few DIY guides here and here.

Ciara

Ciara, 35, morphed into Megan Thee Stallion, 25, in one epic Halloween video! The Goodies singer recreated Meg’s album art for “Girls In The Hood” where she rocked a pink top and fur. “MEG THEEEE STALLION,” Ciara wrote in her caption as Megan responded, “I Love you” with crying emojis. Ciara didn’t stop there, declaring “real hot girl s—” as she proceeded to show off her incredible twerking moves to the song “Hot Girl Summer” feat. Ty Dolla $ign.

Kourtney Kardashian

Ok Kourtney 😍 You are a halloween queen 🎃 @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/BtU5txXZAQ — Ariana Velázquez (@planetKourt) November 1, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was the cutest bug there ever was! The Poosh founder showed off her festive look in a series of selfies shared to her Instagram story on Oct. 31. “Peek a BOO!” she captioned a photo, showing off her festive orange nails she’s been rocking all week. The fitness maven looked incredible as she rocked a skintight black catsuit and wings!

Kandi Burruss

Who needs to dress up as a Tiger King when you can be a tiger? Actually, Kandi Burruss was more of a jaguar in the costume she showed off on Oct. 22. “Someone said they were having a costume party & I said “Purrrrrfect!” she said, showing off the animal print top, tight leather pants, and incredible makeup. She even donned a prosthetic to give her more of a cat-like face. Me-OW, Kandi.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne lives every day like it’s a Halloween adventure, so it’s not a surprise that she showed her costume off early. “Fairy sisters,” she captioned the Oct. 19 post of her and Dani Thorne. Bella, 23, wore a purple feathered tutu, a bedazzled corset, and not much else. A few days later, she posed in a sexy take on Little Red Riding Hood. “Grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit,” she captioned the post that showed her latex bodysuit with deep cleavage. You better believe her outfit drew plenty of Big Bad Wolves in the comments section.