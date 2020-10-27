See Pics
Kelly Ripa Looks Exactly Like Joe Exotic From ‘Tiger King’ In Sneak Peek At ‘Live’s Halloween Episode

Kelly Ripa
AP
Kelly and Michael Show hosts delayed Halloween 2012 TV Special-NYC ABC Studios, NYC Pictured: Kelly Ripa-as Nicki Minaj,Kelly Ripa Michael Strahan-As Nicki Minaj-American Idol Michael Strahan-As American Idol Michael Strahan-As Nicki Minaj Michael Gelman Michael Strahan Crew Pauly D-American Idol Pauly D Kelly Ripa-As Nicki Minaj Kelly Ripa-as Nicki Minaj Kelly Ripa as Christina Aquilera Michael Strahan as CeeLo Green Michael Strahan-The Voice Michael Strahan as Cee Lo Green Ref: SPL454852 051112 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
NEW YORK, NY-October 31: Kelly Ripa at Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Decision 2016 at ABC Studio in New York.October 31, 2016. Credit:RW/MediaPunch/IPX
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa dressed as Katy Perry and her dancing shark celebrate Halloween while on the set of ABC's Live With Kelly & Michael in New York City on October 30, 2015. Credit: RW/MediaPunch/IPX
....October 31 2013, New York City....Kelly Ripa dresses as Miley Cyrus and Michael Strahan dresses as Robin Thicke for the Kelly and Michael Show Halloween event on Octoberin New York City......By Line: Zelig Shaul/ACE Pictures......ACE Pictures, Inc...tel:Email: Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: acephotos367573.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Kelly Ripa was basically ‘Tiger King’ star, Joe Exotic’s, doppelgänger in behind the scenes photos of the ‘Live’ co-host in her Halloween costume! Check out the pictures here!

There’s a new Tiger King in town! The official Live With Kelly & Ryan Twitter account shared behind the scenes photos on October 26 of co-host Kelly Ripa donning a blonde wig, mustache, intense eyebrows, and a cowboy hat to transform into the Tiger King himself — Joe Exotic! In the snaps, Kelly wore a few varied looks for this Friday’s October 30th Halloween episode of the daytime talk show.

One of the snaps featured the co-host, 50, in a buttoned-up pink dress shirt with a handlebar mustache and Joe Exotic’s signature blonde ‘do. The mother-of-three also sported a black cowboy hat, not unlike one that Joe would wear on the Netflix docu-series. Another photo featured Kelly in a totally different Joe Exotic outfit. She sported a brown jacket with tassels as well as a baseball cap.

Kelly was totally a dead ringer for the talked-about Netflix star, who rose to fame after the series premiered in March 2020. The Netflix original docu-series follows Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and a number of other animal park owners and wild cat eccentrics. The show had practically everything — rivalries, espionage, an assassination plot, and even an unsolved murder case!

Kelly Ripa, Joe Exotic
Co-host Kelly Ripa will dress up as Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ for the Friday, October 30th, episode of ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ [AP/Netflix].
The show has created such a frenzy that a dramatized adaptation is already in the works. Oscar-winner Nicholas Cage is already slated to play Joe in an eight-part mini-series based on the Netflix docu-series. Rob Lowe is also attached to a Ryan Murphy-helmed project related to Tiger King, which is currently in development.

Since the series premiered, a number of famous viewers have cosplayed as the characters. Sylvester Stallone and his family dressed up like the characters from the series, and even Jared Leto teased his Joe Exotic look for fans! With Halloween less than a week away, there will surely be plenty of Joe Exotics and Carole Baskins out trick-or-treating or posting their looks on Instagram! Luckily, HollywoodLife is here to help fans with their costumes — follow the links to dress like Carole for less than $40 and Joe for less than $30! Happy haunting Tiger King fans!