Kelly Ripa’s Sons Michael, 23, & Joaquin, 17, Look So Grown Up In Her National Sons’ Day Tribute

Kelly Ripa celebrated her sons Michael and Joaquin on National Sons Day (Sept. 28)! The host shared a sweet snap of her boys at Disneyland — and they look just like their dad Mark Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa‘s children are growing up right before our eyes! In honor of National Sons Day on September 28, the talk show host, 49, shared a snap of her two boys, Michael Joseph, 23, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, 17, on Instagram. The photo op showed the duo posing in front of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Michael and Joaquin, who might just be taller than their dad, actor Mark Consuelos — stood tall with their arms around one another.

It’s unclear if the photo was a throwback that was stored in Kelly’s phone, or if the family enjoyed a day out at Disneyland. Kelly and Mark also share a 19-year-old daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos. The whole Consuelos clan covered People‘s inaugural family issue in August.

Kelly and Mark, especially the Live! host, have never been shy about sharing photos and special family moments in the public eye. Fans have watched the couple’s three children grow up in the spotlight — on television, on red carpets and at Hollywood events — through the years. Now, the Consuelos kids are full-blown adults.

Michael, the couple’s eldest child, caught the acting bug just like his look alike dad. He even played a young version of Mark’s character, Hiram Lodge in The CW hit show, Riverdale. Kelly was so proud that she took to Instagram, at the time, to share a photo of her son in character. The 23-year-old NYU graduate lives on his own in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Lola, the middle child, is a college student at New York University. The aspiring singer started her first semester just last fall. And, Kelly has made it no secret that she’s emotional over her baby girl leaving the nest. At least she’s not too far from her family. Kelly and Mark have a townhouse in New York City, not far from where she films her morning talk show.

The couple’s youngest child Joaquin, who Mark has called his “mini me,” hasn’t shared his post-high-school plans just yet. However, the COVID-19 pandemic could be a factor when making any decisions.