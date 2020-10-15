Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley & Beyond: First Look At Must-Have Gift For Fans

Discover a whole new way to immerse yourself into the most magical places in the Wizarding World.

If you were to ask a Harry Potter fan which place in the wizarding world they’d like to visit most, chances are, you’d get one of two answers: Hogwarts and Diagon Alley. Two years ago, fans were able to enter the famous wizard school of Hogwarts through a meticulously detailed paper pop-up book. Now, it’s time to hit up Diagon Alley.

HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first, in-depth look at the masterful pop-up book experience, Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley & Beyond. New York Times best-selling paper engineer Matthew Reinhart, who worked on both the Hogwarts and Diagon Alley books, was kind enough to share what makes this new edition special, in a behind the scenes look at London’s most secret, magical street.

Inside the pages, you’ll be able to visit Ollivanders, stroll down to Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, and even see inside Leaky Cauldron. But the book goes beyond that, as Matthew shares one of his favorite scenes brought to life, deep in the Ministry of Magic. “Pull tabs will change into many different scenes in the Ministry of Magic,” Matthew demonstrates. “So there’s many different story points happening all at once.”

“This book is unlike any one I’ve ever done before,” he says before showing off the true magic of the book. Not only can you flip through the pages to relive magical moments, but it ‘actually transforms into a displayable diorama of Diagon Alley, the Ministry of Magic, and Platform nine and three-quarters ,” he shares, as he shows off the feature in the video above. “You will get the feeling that you’ve been to Diagon Alley.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With every page, there’s a chance to get lost down Knockturn Alley after a Floo powder mishap, or face off with na Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon in the depths of Gringotts – and many, many more hidden surprises.

Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley and Beyond releases on October 20, 2020, $75.00, Pre-order on Amazon for $67.50.