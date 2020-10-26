Bella Thorne Slays In Sexy Little Red Riding Hood Halloween Costume & Jokes ‘Grandma Doesn’t Approve’

Bella Thorne is known for turning heads in eye-catching Halloween costumes over the years and her latest one is no exception. Take a look at it and some other favorites here!

Bella Thorne, 23, has already showed off two sexy costumes even though Halloween is still six days away, and we’re loving them! The gorgeous actress’ latest look includes her version of Little Red Riding Hood and has her flaunting a bright red figure-flattering sleeveless mini dress with a matching cape and hood, and thigh-high tights. In Instagram pics she posted of the sizzling costume, the beauty is also appropriately holding a picnic basket while her hands are covered with red gloves and her red wavy locks are down.

“Lil red 👑 grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit 🥺,” she wrote in the caption for the photos. Bella’s makeup was also on point for her storybook look with red lipstick and red eyeshadow.

Before her latest Halloween pics, Bella shared a different set of pics on Oct. 19 that showed her wearing a fairy costume along with her sister Dani Thorne, which can be seen below. The look was just as impressive as her Little Red Riding Hood outfit and just as sexy! It included a beige, bedazzled corset that revealed her nipple piercings and had a purple feathered tutu. She also had on matching purple wings and long light blue gloves.

Bella is no stranger to wowing with her Halloween costumes every year so her most recent two are no exception! Last year, she showed off two headshots of a disco look that she pulled off perfectly just days before the spooky holiday. In the photos, which can be seen below, she wore a big pink curly wig and shimmering pink lipstick. She also had two large dark pink hearts drawn around her eyes and wore several silver necklaces.

We always love seeing Bella’s creativity coming out during the scariest time of the year! Over and over again, she has proven that she deserves bearing the title of “Halloween Queen” whenever the holiday comes around and we look forward to seeing what else she has up her sleeve in the next few days!