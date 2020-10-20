Halloween came early for Bella Thorne and her sister Dani! They debuted their ‘fairy sisters’ Halloween costumes on Oct. 19, both of which included colorful feathers, false pointed ears, wings and booty-baring tutus!

Bella Thorne‘s fairy costume Halloween costume is over-the-top, glittery, colorful — and just her style! The Infamous actress, 23, revealed her 2020 costume in a number of Instagram photos alongside her sister, Dani Thorne. The “fairy sisters,” who sported fake pointed ears, wore matching wings that sparkled behind them. While duo combined for a joint costume, their sultry looks were quite different.

Bella went braless underneath a beige, bedazzled corset that revealed her nipple piercings. She showed off her backside in a purple feathered tutu bottom. The Disney alum, who wore baby blue satin arm gloves, was covered in silver diamonds and glitter. Bella’s bright red hair was voluminous as ever and crimped to perfection. She had a few front pieces pulled back with a silver tiara — an accessory she’s modeled many times before. Bella completed her look with deep, blue eye shadow and fishnet stockings.

Meanwhile, Dani donned long, rainbow-colored hair, which is one of her go-to hairstyles. The DJ exposed her toned tummy in a sheer, rainbow top and pink tulle skirt. Additionally, she wore sexy, black garter stockings and white boots.

The sisters’ hair and makeup was courtesy of Bella’s friend and personal glam artist, Krischelle Blackwell (who Bella tagged in her post). Interestingly enough, Bella, Dani and Krischelle celebrated Tyler Posey‘s birthday all together on the same night that they debuted their fairy costumes.

Bella’s fairy costume joins her collection of sultry Halloween looks through the years. In 2018, The Babysitter actress opted for a spooky look (her favorite!) when she aced her Bride of Chucky costume. She emulated the infamous villain by wearing a bright blonde wig, a white dress and a leather jacket. In 2019, Bella put an adult-spin on a Girl Scout costume.

Fans of the Thorne sisters will know that they’re inseparable. They enjoy attending festivals together, as well as dubstep and EDM concerts. Most recently, the pair rang in Bella’s 23rd birthday together, along with rapper Tyga, in LA. Earlier this month (Bella’s actual birthday is October 8), the group celebrated with an outdoor picnic, that was followed by a dance party. Bella shared a number of photos from her birthday festivities, which included pink balloons, costumes and glow lights. She also noted on Instagram that “everyone was COVID tested before entering” the party.