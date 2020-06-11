Erykah Badu’s Hair Makeover: Singer Debuts Mini Ponytails With Rainbow Rubber Bands

Singer Erykah Badu has debuted a totally new hair look! She shared a selfie showing her brunette locks in cute mini ponytails.

Talk about a quarantine makeover! Singer Erykah Badu just debuted a totally new ‘do — and fans are loving it. The 49-year-old took to Instagram on June 10 to share her new hair look with her 4.6 million followers, as she ditched her long, bouncy curls for a number of mini ponytails. The tiny curls were fastened in place with an assortment of colorful rubber bands, allowing the singer to serve major rainbow vibes!

She captioned the post “Keep playin …” and fans were quick to comment on how great she looked. “Queen BADU!!!” one follower commented, while another wrote, “You look great!” The hair makeover comes just weeks after the legendary singer went up against Jill Scott in a throwback-themed Instagram Live battle.

We weren’t the only ones who tuned in — former First Lady Michelle Obama, 56, couldn’t resist requesting one of her favorite songs in the comments. “Erykah…there are so many,” she began her comment, responding to the ladies’ question about songs the 725K tuned-in fans may want to hear. “Give us ‘Green Eyes’ from Mama’s Gun album,” she then added, referencing Erykah’s legendary 10-minute track off her second album. The unique track begins as a ’50s-inspired blues tune, before transitioning to more of an R&B soul vibe and finally an upbeat song. Over an hour after putting in her request, Erykah finally played a portion of the Mama’s Gun single.

Michelle was seriously living for the livestream, and even tagged husband Barack Obama while Jill sang “Whenever You’re Around,” which was released in 2007. “Thank you ladies! Take us back!” she wrote, adding the fire, dancing and star emojis, as she proved she’s a diehard fan of both legendary artists. “Thanks for sharing the love and the memories!…Thanks for sharing some much needed love,” she gushed over two hours into the event, which also saw the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Adele, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Kehlani and Tamar Braxton in the stream, just to name a few!