Bella Thorne Is Unrecognizable In Creepy Bride Of Chucky Halloween Costume

Bella Thorne knows how to do Halloween! She dressed as Tiffany from Bride of Chucky with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, who recreated the iconic Chucky, and it was perfect! See their sexy and spooky costumes!

Bella Thorne, 21, and Mod Sun, 31, nailed the dress-up game with their 2018 Halloween costumes! The couple went as Chucky and Tiffany from Bride of Chucky for a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, October 30. Bella looked sexier than ever in a white bustier wedding dress and leather jacket, while the rapper donned Chucky’s statement blue jean overalls. See a photo of the couple below!

Mod Sun committed to his costume and rocked Chucky’s signature red hair. Bella did the same, sporting blonde curls and a deep, dark lip, just like Tiffany in the throwback film. The two partied the night away while celebrating the spooky holiday. Bella even documented her beau performing for a crowd of people at the party.

The actress and rapper have been dating since October of 2017, and they clearly have Halloween costume game in the bag. They posed for photos together and even showed off major PDA as the bride and groom of the 1998 classic.

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun dress up as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky for Halloween 2018.