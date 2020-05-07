Courteney Cox Reveals She’s Quarantined Apart From Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox got emotional about how much she misses boyfriend Johnny McDaid as they are quarantining separately from one another.

Self-isolation has been tough for millions of people amid the global coronavirus pandemic. It can be that much more difficult when the situation forces you to be far from your loved ones that you care about so greatly. Courteney Cox, 55, is experiencing that kind of pain as she and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 43, are currently thousands of miles away from one another. “He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead he had to go to England first and then all of a sudden, quarantine,” she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, 62, on an episode of her talk show this week. “I have not seen him for so long. We spend a lot of time on FaceTime but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard.”

Courteney’s also had to deal with coronavirus on a personal level. The former Cougar Town star talked about how some friends that were staying with her in Malibu contracted the virus after leaving for three days then returning. “In those three days, they both got COVID,” she explained. ‘One was completely asymptomatic and the other one, it took him down.”

Their situation had a profound impact on the mother-of-one. “He had symptoms, three days after that he was in the hospital on a ventilator, kidneys shut down. This a very young athletic guy and his husband was completely asymptomatic,” she revealed. Luckily her pal is out of the hospital but it was something that was “scary” for Courteney to witness.

Courteney and Johnny’s relationship has been going on for quite some time now. She and the Snow Patrol band member first linked up way back in late 2013. They announced their engagement in June 2014 before later calling it off but remaining a couple.

Her almost 10 million Instagram fans were left speechless when she posted a gorgeous black and white photo of them cuddling up on Valentine’s Day this year. “My one,” she wrote as the caption.