‘Scream’ Cast Then & Now: See Where Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan & More Stars Are Now

In honor of the newest ‘Scream’ sequel coming our way in 2021, we thought it’d be fun to catch up with the cast from the original movie and see what the actors have been up to.

Scream first premiered in December 1996 and starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. Subsequent sequels were later released in 1997, 2000, and 2011, and featured stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Emma Roberts, however, if you ask us, nothing ever matched the magic of the first entry in the series. So with another sequel (Scream 5) officially heading to theaters in 2021, we thought there was no better time than the present to take a look back at the original movie’s cast and see where they are now.

Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott)

Neve Campbell starred as Sidney Prescott, a young woman who was hunted by various killers (all taking on the persona of “Ghostface”) throughout the franchise. In the first movie, Sidney was preparing for the first anniversary of her mother’s murder, when a new killer began stalking her. Her mother was believed to have been killed by a man named Cotton Weary, but it was later revealed that her mother’s true murderers were Sidney’s boyfriend Billy Loomis, and his good friend, Stu Macher.

After starring in the Scream movies, Neve continued to act and build her resume. She took on roles in shows like House Of Cards, Medium, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and Mad Men. She also starred in movies like Investigating Sex, Skyscraper with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Castle in the Ground. Neve has been married twice and has two children with her current boyfriend, JJ Feild.

David Arquette (Dwight ‘Dewey’ Riley)

As Deputy “Dewey” Riley, David Arquette’s character investigated the Woodsboro murders and it almost led to his demise. Fortunately, he managed to survive and went on to live through three more movies. He also proposed to Gale Weathers at the end of Scream 3.

After starring in Scream, David appeared in several films, including Never Been Kissed, 3000 Miles to Graceland, and Bone Tomahawk. He’s also had roles in shows like Friends, My Name is Earl, and Medium. Interestingly, David is also a professional wrestler who won the World Championship Wrestling heavyweight title in 2000. Yes, really.

David recently talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about who may or may not be returning for Scream 5.

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers)

Courteney Cox played Gale Weathers, an overly eager journalist who covered the Woodsboro murders for a news outlet. While she originally serves as a nemesis for Sidney, Gale eventually became less focused on her career and more focused on building relationships with those around her. It may actually be one of the main reasons why she has survived so many attacks from the killer, and why she’ll be back for Scream 5.

Courteney was already starring on Friends (1994-2004) when Scream premiered in 1996, but after the movie was released, she went on to star in shows like Dirt, and Cougar Town, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Offscreen, she married Scream co-star David Arquette in 1999, but they later divorced in 2013. They have one daughter, Coco, together, who was born in 2004.

Skeet Ulrich (Billy Loomis)

Skeet Ulrich played Sidney’s boyfriend Billy Loomis in the first Scream movie. His involvement in Sidney’s mom’s death is actually one of the biggest twists of the movie. However, after revealing his motivation in her murder, Sidney shoots and kills him.

After his role in Scream, Skeet appeared in other films, including Nobody’s Baby and Ride With the Devil. He also starred in several TV shows, including Miracles, Law & Order: LA, and most recently, Riverdale, where he played FP Jones for the first four seasons. Skeet has two children with his ex-wife Georgina Cates, whom he divorced in 2005.

Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher)

Matthew Lillard played Billy’s accomplice Stu in the first Scream movie. Stu was the boyfriend of Sidney’s best friend, Tatum. He also hosted a party at his house after his ex-girlfriend, Casey, was murdered. At the party, it’s revealed that he and Billy are the Ghostface killers. Stu dies, though, after Sidney drops a TV on his head and electrocutes him.

After starring in Scream, Matthew took on the role of Shaggy in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. He also appeared in movies like SLC Punk!, She’s All That, Love’s Labour’s Lost, and The Descendants. The actor, who married his wife Heather Helm in 2000, can also be seen in shows like The Bridge, the reboot of Twin Peaks, and Good Girls. He and his wife share three children together.

Jamie Kennedy (Randy Meeks)

In the first Scream movie, Jamie Kennedy plays Randy — a horror movie buff who has feelings for Sidney. Even though he’s shot by one of the killers towards the end of the movie, he survives. Sadly, we can’t say Randy faces the same fate in the sequel, but he’s still as memorable today as he was back then.

Since Scream, Jamie has appeared in movies like Max Keeble’s Big Move and Son of the Mask, as well as shows like Criminal Minds, The Cleveland Show, and Lucifer. Jamie also starred on the final two seasons of Ghost Whisperer with Jennifer Love Hewitt. He’s also done stand-up comedy and has appeared in comedy specials throughout the years.

Rose McGowan (Tatum Riley)

In addition to playing Sidney’s best friend, Tatum, Rose McGowan also played the girlfriend of Stu and the sister of Deputy “Dewey” Riley. Sadly, she was killed by Ghostface in a garage during Stu’s party. But after her role in the movie, she went on to star in several ’90s movies, including Jawbreaker, The Doom Generation and Southie. She also — most notably — starred as Paige Matthews on Charmed for five seasons.

Most recently, she got into an online feud with her former Charmed co-star, Alyssa Milano, saying the actress was “toxic” behind the scenes.

Drew Barrymore (Casey Becker)

Drew Barrymore had a small but very memorable role as murdered teen Casey in Scream. When recently talking about the famous slasher movie, she revealed why she fought for her character to die so early in the movie.

Now, she’s still one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She’s starred in movies like The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, Donnie Darko, 50 First Dates, and Whip It, as well as shows like Santa Clarita Diet. Her very own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, also premieres on September 14. Drew married art consultant Will Kopelman in 2012 and she has two daughters with him, but they divorced in 2016.

Liev Schreiber (Cotton Weary)

Liev Schrieber played Cotton Weary in the Scream franchise. He was initially suspected of killing Sidney’s mother Maureen, but it was later revealed in the first movie that he was innocent, even though he and Maureen were having an affair before her murder.

Liev got his big break in the Scream movies, and he’s been acting ever since. He’s starred in films, including Hamlet, The Omen, Salt, The Butler, and Spotlight. And on TV, he plays the title character on the crime drama Ray Donovan. The actor has two sons with former partner Naomi Watts. They separated in 2016, after 11 years together.

Henry Winkler (Arthur Himbry)

Henry Winkler played Principal Himbry in Scream. He was tragically killed by the Ghostface killers (later revealed to be Billy and Stu) during a brutal attack in his office, so he didn’t stick around for too long. But the Happy Days actor continued acting after this movie was released.

Henry has appeared in movies like Click, Holes, and Here Comes the Boom. And in addition to playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days, which he’s best known for, the actor appeared on TV shows like Law & Order: SVU. He currently plays acting coach Gene Cousineau on Barry.