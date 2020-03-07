Coco Arquette and mama Courteney Cox are one hell of a music duo! The ‘Friends’ star played piano while Coco slayed Demi Lovato’s ballad, showing off her insane vocal range!

We knew acting talent ran in the family, but we’re adding music to that list, too! Courteney Cox, 55, just posted the most adorable video of her playing piano along to her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette‘s cover of “Anyone” by Demi Lovato. “When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating,” she began her caption of the clip, posted on Saturday, Mar. 7. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” she hilariously added.

The Friends alum was low key in glasses and a black sweater as Coco — her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette — literally belted out the tune. “I talk to shooting stars/But they always get it wrong,” the teen, rocking a magenta crop top and high waisted jeans, began singing. “Sorry, I’m cursing!” she sweetly exclaimed before jumping into the lyric “Why the f**k am I praying anyway?” While Coco already sounded incredible, she completely blew us away as she continued with the pre-chorus, and we definitely see a music career in her future!

The song’s raw and emotional nature made the track an interesting choice for a 15-year-old, but Coco completely slayed it! Demi actually holds a writing credit on the deeply person song, which was recorded in Montana only days before the July 2018 drug overdose that nearly claimed her life. The former Disney star performed the critically-acclaimed track — which is slated to be included on her yet-to-be-titled seventh album — at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Just like Demi, Coco sounds far beyond her years with that silky, soulful voice and we are dying to hear more from her! Some of Court’s celebrity friends clearly agreed, and complimented the talented teen in the comments. “Oh honey, her voice,” Kate Hudson wrote, while Charlize Theron simply left five fire emojis — enough said! “Beautiful🙌🏼” Alison Janney also posted, echoing Laura Dern who added “GORGEOUS Coco.”

Courteney has been having some fun showing off her piano playing lately, including sharing a video last month! Alongside Snow Patrol’s guitarist Gary Lightbody — the bandmate of her boyfriend Johnny McDaid — she was all-smiles for a cover of “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile. “I wasn’t nervous nor did I mess up AT ALL while playing ‘The Joke’ with @garysnowpatrol,” she sweetly posted.