Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks & More Powerful Women Who Never Married

These accomplished women have either opted not to wed, or have simply never said ‘I do!’ Check out incredible ladies like Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks, and more Hollywood successes who never married!

For centuries, marriage was a way for women to feel secure — financially, socially, or otherwise. But as the world became more progressive, so too did the opportunities afforded to women. That meant that ladies could, if they chose, be just as successful without ever getting married.

Throughout history, there have been plenty of incredible women who never said ‘I do!’ Beloved author Jane Austen, politician Janet Napolitano, and Nobel Prize winner Barbara McClintock, are just a few women who never tied the not, and have been regarded with the highest esteem for their contributions to the world — not their marital status! The list of brilliant, successful women who have not married has grown over the years, and Hollywood leading ladies, creatives, and more have added to it! Check out these brilliant women who have led fulfilling lives without walking down the aisle!

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is likely one of her generation’s most brilliant actresses. The Oscar-winner, 45, has had a decades-long career full of tremendous success in independent films, blockbusters, and awards season favorites. Throughout her adult life, Charlize has dated men like Stephan Jenkins, Stuart Townsend, and Sean Penn. But marriage has never been something Charlize ever saw herself doing.

“I’ve never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” the Monster Oscar-winner told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show. Charlize has two adopted children who are at the center of her life, and, according to the actress, give her all the love she needs. “I have two great little loves of my life right now. Life is filled with love… I have never been lonely, I have never felt alone.”

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks, the undisputed inventor of ‘smizing,’ has also never been married. Despite having a serious relationship with her former partner, photographer Erik Asla, in the 2010s, Tyra never said ‘I do’ to marriage. She and Erik welcomed a biological son in January 2016, before splitting in 2017. Tyra has since been in a relationship with Louis Bélanger-Martin. But don’t expect her to spill anything when it comes to her romance.

After rumors circulated that the Dancing With The Stars host, 46, was engaged, she quickly shut them down during an interview on Tamron Hall‘s talk show. “The press gets it right sometimes, but a lot of times, they’re bored.” Tyra could very well change her mind and tie the knot someday, but until then, she’s more than happy with her relationship just the way it is!

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, 45, has always been open about various facets of her life — and that extends to her romantic relationships. The comedian has been in serious relationships with men like Ted Harbert and Andre Balazs, but she’s never walked down the aisle. In the past, Chelsea has turned her views on marriage into funny PSAs.

In one from June 2016, she likened getting married to buying a swimming pool. “Weddings are an extravagant waste of money,” she said. “Why would people drop five or six figures on a one-day party when they could drop five to six figures on a pool? You know what relationships don’t end in divorce 50 percent of the time? The relationships that happy, single women, like yours truly, have with their pools,” she went on. “On top of that, I can’t accidentally make a baby with my pool.”

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes is one of network TV’s biggest names. She’s responsible for shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder. The TV titan, 50, has accomplished so much in her career, and balanced a fulfilling personal life at the same time. Shonda has three children. She adopted her two daughters in June 2002 and February 2012, and welcomed her third daughter in September 2013 via gestational surrogacy.

In an interview, the TV creator shared that she knew, from the time she was 5 years old, that she wasn’t’ going to get married. “I’m one of those people, since I was 5, I could tell you I was going to have kids. I could tell you I was going to have three. I could tell you they were going to be girls,” she said. “But I have never wanted to get married. I never played bride. I was never interested. I don’t know what it is; I never wanted to get married.”

Marisa Tomei

Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei, 55, has always held a very strong view on why she never wanted to get married. She’s an incredibly successful and beloved actress, with films on her resume like My Cousin Vinny, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actress has had serious relationships in the past, but marriage was just never something she wanted to pursue.

“I’m not that big a fan of marriage as an institution, and I don’t know why women need to have children to be seen as complete human beings,” Marisa told Manhattan Magazine in 2009, according to Glamour UK.

Queen Latifah

Multi-hyphenate talent Queen Latifah is another star who has been leading the single life and totally flourishing in it. The Oscar-nominated performer, 50, has conquered music, TV, movies, and so much more. The very public figure has, at times, been reticent to share details about her personal life. But the Queen of all things entertainment has rarely, if ever, led fans to believe that she’s tied the knot or wanted to get married. In fact, Queen Latifah always looks like she’s loving her life, fulfilled by incredible friends, family, and an astonishing career!

Winona Ryder

It may come as a surprise to some, but Winona Ryder has never been married. The actress was engaged to actor Johnny Depp for a time in the early ’90s, but after their relationship ended, the Oscar-nominated actress, 48, kept the details of her personal life to herself. The Stranger Things star has, however, been in a committed relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Oprah Winfrey

Everyone knows that Oprah Winfrey, the queen of entertainment properties, talk shows, and more, has been in a longtime relationship with her partner, Stedman Graham. But marrying her longtime love has never been something she has wanted to pursue. “I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked,” the mogul, 66, shared in her January profile for O Magazine. “I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work.”

Despite declining to walk down the aisle, Oprah and Stedman’s romantic partnership has been no less loving or prosperous. “Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man,’” she said. After decades together, Oprah and Stedman have proven they don’t need rings or a signed license to make their relationship work!