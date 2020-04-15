Queen Latifah Confesses She Has A Major Crush On Brazilian Model Adriana Lima: ‘She Got Fire’

Queen Latifah revealed who she’s crushing on during a hilarious chat with her ‘Girls Trip’ costars!

Caution… LOL’s ahead! Queen Latifah, 50, had a lively discussion with her Girls Trip castmates Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith on the latest Red Table Talk episode that came out on Wednesday, April 15. The conversation around who each of the women are currently crushing on started when Jada, 48, shared a clip of NFL legend Shannon Sharpe saying on a separate show that he was digging on Regina, 49, which put a big smile on her face. “That’s so nice,” she revealed. “I’m all shy right now.” Jada then asked the girls what celebs they were into with Tiffany answering first. “I like John Carlos Stanton, number 27 of the New York Yankees. I think he’s very handsome.” The Nutty Professor star then revealed that she likes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo before the tables turned on Ms. Latifah to answer the question.

“I like the girl,” Queen began. “She’s a Brazilian model.” Jada responded with. “Ooh! You’re talking Adriana Lima. She’s a cutie.” The “U.N.I.T.Y” rapper agreed with her sentiments and added that Adriana, 38, has “that fire” about her. Other stars that the 4 ladies dished on from a crush angle included hunky Henry Cavill, 36, and the Governor of California Gavin Newson, 52.

Red Table Talk has no doubt been a place where celebs can come to unwind and open up about things that they may not do on other forums. This was famously done by Jordyn Woods, 22, last year when she sat down with Jada to discuss the aftermath of what allegedly went down between her and Khloe Kardashian‘s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house party.

Jada’s daughter Willow Smith, 19, also got candid on the show about how she quit smoking weed for months and the positive benefits she’s experienced ever since. “I know it sounds so cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking I started doing a lot of yoga,” she revealed. “And I just excelled. Cuz I was putting all of my energy into that. Like I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like wow, what if I was doing this with everything?”