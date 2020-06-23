Charlize Theron, 44, Reveals Whether She Was Actually Engaged To Sean Penn, 59, During 2014 Romance

Charlize Theron set the record straight about her past romance with actor Sean Penn in a candid, new interview! The pair began dating in 2013, and split sometime in 2015, but rumors that they were engaged made headlines at the time.

Charlize Theron is calling “bullsh-t” on past rumors that she was once engaged to Sean Penn. The actress, 44, finally addressed the years-long mystery when she called into SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to promote her new Netflix film The Old Guard. Host Howard Stern flat out asked Charlize about the engagement buzz when she dated Sean, 59, from 2013-2015.

“What? That’s not true. no. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean’, that’s such bulls—t,” Charlize said. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated,” she confirmed, explaining that while she was certainly exclusive with the actor, things never expanded further than that. “It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that,” Charlize said.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn at the world premiere of ‘The Gunman’ in London on December 17, 2014. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

After she set the record straight about her past romance with Sean, Stern then asked Charlize if she’d ever thought of the idea of marriage, or felt lonely. “I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” she said. “On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone.”

The actress went on to note that she was never afraid of romance or relationships. “My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen,” she admitted. “But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship].”

Charlize continued, “I enjoy being set up on dates, but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that s—t.”

The very private actress is currently single. Charlize has been focused on her career and more importantly, being a mother to her adopted daughters August and Jackson.