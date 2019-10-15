Charlize Theron played a game of ‘Would You Rather?’ during her appearance with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Oct. 15 and spoke out about the romance rumors between her and Brad Pitt.

Charlize Theron, 44, was quick to spill the beans on whether or not those rumors that she dated Brad Pitt, 55, are true when she sat down for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! The blonde beauty appeared on the show, which aired on Oct. 15, along with fellow actresses Nicole Kidman, 52, and Margot Robbie, 29, to premiere a new teaser for their upcoming film Bombshell, which will be released in Dec., and at one point during the interview, they all sat down for Charlize to play a game of “Would You Rather?” The object of the game is to choose one man she’d date between two that are shown on a screen and the Academy Award winner made a joke about the rumors when Brad’s face came up alongside actor Michael B. Jordan‘s.

“I did not date Brad,” Nicole jokingly said when his face appeared on the screen. “No, but I apparently did. I had an entire relationship that I didn’t even know about,” Charlize hilariously responded before Ellen pointed out that they sat together at an event, which is how the rumors of their non-existent relationship started out.

The high-profile stars were thought to be dating after they were reportedly seen spending time together at the bar at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont after attending movie screenings in Jan. 2019. “Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. “She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water. They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy.”

Although the reported outing didn’t lead to anything long-term, Charlize has her friends, Nicole and Margot, to help her find a man! The actresses assisted her in picking some of the other choices of men she had during the “Would You Rather?” game, including Milo Ventimiglia, 42, The Weeknd, 29, and even Nicole’s 55-year-old ex Lenny Kravitz! It proved to be all in good fun and single Charlize didn’t seem to mind all the good-looking guys staring back at her.