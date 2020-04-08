Chelsea Handler used her platform on Instagram to inject a bit of humor into this uncertain time, showing her fans and followers how to fashion a bra into a face mask!

Comedian Chelsea Handler took DIY to a whole new level! The Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea star, 45, took to her Instagram account to show her fans and over three million followers a unique way they can make their own face mask at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, which featured Chelsea wearing some comfy clothes as she continues to stay home, the comedian assured “those of you who are in a bind and need a face mask but don’t have one you can just take one of your bras.” There was a bit of a stipulation, however, as Chelsea shared that it works best “if you have big boobs.” She then proceeded to wrap the undergarment around her face, and the hilarity ensued!

Keeping a completely straight face, Chelsea put one of the cups of her bra on her face and wrapped the straps and band all the way around her head. “Go like this,” Chelsea said while struggling. “And just hook it together!” The final product featured Chelsea’s bra completely tangled around her face once she had it hooked. “With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included. #corona #diy,” Chelsea captioned the video. Her followers found the joke a comfort during this uncertain time. Celebs like Kate Hudson, Jeffrey Ross, and even Maria Shriver got a kick out of Chelsea’s clip, with Maria even commenting “I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will! funny.”

While Chelsea’s video offered a funny escape from the current chaos surrounding the global COVID-19 outbreak, Chelsea, like many famous faces, has been taking the ordeal seriously. The comedian regularly posts on social media with messages encouraging her fans to stay home and flatten the curve. Already, so many celebs have either donated to a number of causes in the United States to ensure that they are doing their part to alleviate the stress of this time for millions of families.

One of the biggest obstacles America has had to overcome is the lack of face masks for medical professionals putting themselves on the front lines of this virus. Already, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a way everyone can recycle old T-shirts into cloth face masks to curb the spread of the virus. As of April 8, there are currently 395,011 confirmed cases in the United States and the death toll has risen to over 12,700.