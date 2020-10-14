Kylie Jenner Worth $700M, Rihanna At $600M & More Of The Richest Self-Made Women Of 2020

Forbes has released its annual list of richest self-made American women, and multiple KarJenner ladies made the cut, along with Taylor Swift, Beyonce and more.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and songstress Rihanna are among the youngest industry titans to make the list of 2020’s richest self-made women. The annual list, released by Forbes on October 14, features 100 female entrepreneurs and executives at the top of their field across multiple industries. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is not only the youngest woman on the list at the age of 23, but is also the only person in her 20s to make the cut.

Her net worth was listed at $700 million, down $300 million since last year’s list, following a report that the KarJenner family allegedly disclosed inflated revenue figures. Forbes published an article on May 29 alleging that the reality star faked her billionaire status by lying on tax returns and inflating the success of her company. Her big sister Kim Kardashian also made the list, with a net worth of $780 million, up $410 million from last year thanks to the success of her makeup brand KKW Beauty, and other ventures including her SKIMS line and fragrances.

Fenty Beauty mogul Rihanna also made it onto the list with a net worth of $600 million. In addition to her career as one of the biggest artists in the world, the Barbados-born beauty has her makeup and skincare lines, along with her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. Other musicians who made the list included Beyonce with a net worth of $420 million, Taylor Swift at $365 million, and Lady Gaga at $150 million.

Along with those in the entertainment industry, dozens of women from the tech world made the list. Bumble founder and CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, almost doubled her net worth following a deal with Blackstone that valued her popular dating app at $3 billion, and landed her at number 39 on the list with a hefty net worth of $575 million. Tennis stars Maria Sharapova, 33, and Serena Williams, 39, also landed on the list with net worths of $200 million and $225 million respectively.