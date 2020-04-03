Oprah Gets A Big Hug & Kiss From Stedman Graham As They Reunite After His 14 Days Of Isolation

Together at last! Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham got the chance to reunite after he spent the last 2 weeks in self-isolation. The couple looked so happy to see each other after so much time apart.

After 14 days of being apart, Oprah Winfrey, 66, and Stedman Graham, 69, are back together again. Stedman made the decision to self-isolate in Oprah’s guesthouse for 14 days to protect his longtime love. Now the wait is over. Two former students from Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls performed a welcome song as Oprah and Stedman reunited. They hugged each other and Stedman kissed Oprah sweetly on her head.

Oprah and Stedman walked back towards the main house and they were inseparable. Oprah was so excited about their “first dinner together in two weeks.” One of Oprah’s former students asks, “How do you feel Uncle Stedman?” He replied, “I’m free.” Oprah said, “I bet you appreciate us more now.” Stedman sweetly told Oprah, “I appreciated you before, honey.”

Stedman had been traveling before the coronavirus pandemic took over, so he wanted to self-isolate for the virus’ 14-day incubation period in case he had contracted it during his travels. Oprah had revealed in an Instagram Live with O, The Oprah Magazine that Stedman was one of the people who was “late to the party” at first when it came to taking the coronavirus concerns seriously. Because Oprah had pneumonia late last year and she had just recovered from a bronchial infection, she sent Stedman to the guesthouse after he returned from his travels. Despite having to be apart, the mogul said her longtime partner was “happy to keep me safe.”

Oprah is doing anything she can to help those struggling during this health crisis. She revealed on April 2 in an Instagram video that she was donating $1 million to America’s Food Fund to “suppose those facing food security.” She is also donating $10 million to “help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”