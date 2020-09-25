Demi Lovato’s Romantic History: Every Partner She’s Loved & Lost From Wilmer Valderrama To Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato’s whirlwind romance and engagement to actor Max Ehrich has come to a sad end. We’ve got a look back at the singer’s love life.

Demi Lovato really thought she found “The One” with actor Max Ehrich, but it’s all over now. The pair fell in love during quarantine in the spring of 2020, and in July he popped the question, marking Demi’s first betrothal at the age of 28. She gushed about her love for Max, 29, in their July 22 engagement announcement, saying, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” and “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage” On Sept. 24, it was revealed that their six month relationship — and engagement — were history. We’ve got the rundown on all of Demi’s previous sweethearts before Max came along.

Demi’s first public taste of dating came with Miley Cyrus‘ older brother Trace Cyrus, 31, in 2009. The two were friends who tried to become a couple, but it didn’t pan out. “I really wanted to make work. But unfortunately, we both have very busy schedules—we’re both on tour right now,” he told PEOPLE at the time, adding, “We gave it a shot and that’s all you can do.”

Next came Demi’s 2007 Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas, 31, who she dated briefly in 2010. “We eventually dated for a month. I really got to know her and got to see the ins and outs of what she was struggling with, like drug abuse,” Joe told Vulture in 2013. “I felt like I needed to take care of her, but at the same time, I was living a lie because I wasn’t happy but felt like I had to stay in it for her because she needed help. I couldn’t express any of that, of course, because I had a brand to protect.” The two are still friends, and Demi even sent her congratulations when Joe got engaged to actress Sophie Turner in Oct. 2017.

Then came Demi’s greatest, albeit most controversial romance. She began dating actor Wilmer Valderrama, 40, who she met as a teen and was 12 years the That 70s Show star’s junior. “I met him on January 11, 2010,” Demi recalled in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. “I thought, ‘I have to have him,’ but I was only 17 and he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything.”

Demi and Wilmer would date on and off for six years, finally ending things for good in 2016. In a joint statement, they called it a “difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.” He had helped support Demi keeping up her sobriety when they were together. Wilmer then proved he was still there for her by visiting Demi in the hospital in the summer of 2018, when she relapsed and suffered a near fatal drug overdose. That was over two years after their split.

After her breakup from Wilmer, Demi dove into keeping fit through constant MMA workouts. She became close with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold, 35, and they went on a handful of dates in late 2016. Luke and Demi even made things public by attending UFC 205 together at Madison Square Garden in Nov. 2016, but their romance fizzled out shortly thereafter.

After Demi got out of rehab following her July 2018 overdose, she was linked with Enfants Riches Déprimé clothing company founder Henri Levy, who was initially identified as a sober companion. They were first photographed out on a Nov. 2018 date just four weeks after she left treatment. That was followed by a romantic Dec. 8, 2018 sushi dinner date in L.A., and the pair appeared on each other’s social media showing off plenty of PDA. But the singer decided to re-enter treatment in late winter 2019, and their budding romance gave way to her mental health needs at the time.

In 2019, Demi saw what she liked during Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in contestant Mike Johnson, 32. He revealed during Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Oct. 1, 2019 Almost Famous podcast that Demi had reached out to him on social media after watching him on the ABC dating competition. Mike said that the pair had gone on a few dates and that “And, uh, she kisses really well.” Sadly, things with Mike didn’t pan out, and by Nov. 2019 Demi was getting cozy with model Austin Wilson. They shared cuddly Instagram photos with each other, but the sizzle fizzled out fast, and they stopped seeing each other by the end of 2019. Enter Max in March of 2020, but now that relationship has come to a sad end.