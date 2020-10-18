See Pic
Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic Of Sonika Vaid

Max Ehrich shared a new Instagram photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, just a few days after he shared a different PDA-filled pic with her.

Max Ehrich, 29, got the attention of Demi Lovato fans when he decided to post another pic of his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, 25, less than a month after his engagement with the 28-year-old singer ended. The actor shared a screenshot from what appeared to be a FaceTime call with the former American Idol contestant and in it, they were both smiling at each other while holding up peace signs. He didn’t caption the post but it was clear to see that he wanted all his followers to know he’s continuing to chat with the brunette beauty!

Once the pic was published, Max’s comment section was full of Demi supporters basically calling him out for seemingly moving on quickly from his former relationship. “Already in a relationship?” one follower wrote, while another called the post “embarrassing.” A third said, “Wack af lol you were just engaged lmfao” and a fourth genuinely asked, “Hey max , happy your moving on but isn’t this too quick. How come you arent [sic] waiting to heal first?”

Max has yet to respond to any of the backlash but his latest post comes five days after he first posted a pic of Sonika to his page, so he’s clearly not worried about what other people think! The hunk posted a photo of the two of them walking while he put his arm around her and flashed a big smile on Oct. 13, and received similar backlash to his recent snapshot along with some supportive words in the comments.

Max Ehrich
Max Ehrich has been hanging out and talking with former ‘American Idol’ contestant Sonika Vaid after his split from Demi Lovato. (MEGA)

It may seem quick for Max to already be moving on with someone new, but his breakup with Demi didn’t seem to go well. He spoke out on social media on Sept. 26, two days after their split made headlines, and claimed he found out their engagement was over “through a tabloid”. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in a message on his Instagram. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people. God Bless”.

Demi and Max first started dating in March and often publicly swooned over each other on social media. They spent a lot of time in quarantine together and the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner even admitted she “loved” him on the first night she met him. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine…I was like, look, we’re quarantining together,” she explained during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in Sept. “Um, cause I love you. So we started doing that.”