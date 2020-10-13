See Pic
Hollywood Life

Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Seems To Rebound With ‘Idol’ Alum Sonika Vaid After Crying Over Split

Max Ehrich, Sonika Vaid
AP
Malibu, CA - Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are escoted back to their car by security after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato and her new fiance Max Ehrich look happy in love on Beverly Hills shopping trip. The lovebirds were spotted out and about on Monday afternoon (july 27). Singer Demi was showing off her incredible engagement ring, after her beau popped the question last week during a romantic proposal on a Malibu beach. The loved-up duo couldn't keep their hands off each other, as they cuddled on famous Rodeo Drive and seemed happy to be spotted by photographers. The hit Versace and Persol stores and enjoyed a late lunch at 208 Rodeo Dr, an upscale restaurant with bistro fare & California cuisine. Pictured: Demi Lovato,Max Ehrich Ref: SPL5179046 280720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Demi Lovato is all smiles as she and Max Ehrich and best friend Nikita Dragun dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The 27 year old singer who recently got engaged is wearing a pink dress and carrying a Chanel purse in hand. 07 Aug 2020 Pictured: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich and Nikita Dragun. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693208_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newly engaged Demi Lovato and fiance Max Ehrich seen out shopping on Rodeo Drive with her new HUGE engagement sparkler. 27 Jul 2020 Pictured: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691199_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, has apparently moved on less than one month after his engagement to the singer ended, sharing a photo with ‘American Idol’ alum Sonika Vaid to his IG.

Max Ehrich is apparently on the rebound after his split from Demi Lovato. The actor, 29, took to his Instagram account on October 13 and posted a paparazzi photo, sans caption, of himself with season 15 American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid. In the image, Max can be seen smiling with his arm wrapped around Sonika, whose head was turned as she looked over her shoulder. Max also tagged Sonika’s official Instagram handle in the image. The two were dressed mostly in black and appeared to be heading out for the night. You can see the image from Max’s Instagram account here.

The post comes less than one month after news broke on September 24 that Max and Demi’s engagement was over. The former couple got engaged in July 2020, after quarantining with one another for roughly four months. After their split, Max began sharing a number of surprising social media posts. Two days after their engagement was called off, Max took to his Instagram Story, telling his followers that he heard about his split from Demi “through a tabloid.” But that wasn’t all.

Max Ehrich, Sonika Vaid
Max Ehrich took to his Instagram on October 13 and shared a paparazzi photo of himself with ‘American Idol’ alum Sonika Vaid [AP].
On October 2, Max went on his Instagram Live and alleged that Demi was “using him” for a “calculated PR stunt” in order for the singer to promote her new music. Demi, however, has been incredibly reticent when it comes to revealing how she’s been handling the breakup. The songstress did, however, release a new track, “Still Have Me,” on September 30, just days after her engagement ended. The singer didn’t outrightly address the personal blow she’d be dealt, but did tell her fans when teasing the song that “music is always there for” her during the difficult moments in her life.

Behind the lyrics and music, though, Demi has still been trying to come to terms with Max’s social media outbursts. “She is really disappointed that it has gotten to this point with Max,” a source close to the entertainer shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Breakups are never something anyone wants to deal with, and the way Max is reacting and the fallout of it all is heartbreaking,” they continued.

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato and her then-fiancé, Max Ehrich, look happy and in love while on a Beverly Hills shopping trip [AP].
“She hopes all [of] this will pass soon and she can focus on everything else that is happening in her life. She doesn’t want heartbreak; she wants to be in a great situation in her life and getting over this relationship will be a good start,” the source went on. “Hopefully for Demi, Max stops talking about it.”