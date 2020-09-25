Shortly after news broke that Demi Lovato had ended her engagement to Max Ehrich, she looked happy and carefree in a new video on Tan France’s Instagram page.

Demi Lovato seems to be doing just fine following her breakup from Max Ehrich! Just hours after news of the pair’s split broke, Tan France posted a video on his Instagram page, which featured Demi looking super happy. She was all smiles as the Queer Eye star panned the camera toward her, and she even giggled as he fangirled over her.

News of Demi and Max’s split broke during the evening of Sept. 24. The two had gotten engaged two months earlier and were only together for six months total at the time of the breakup. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” People reported. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

While Demi and Max have yet to comment on the breakup themselves, Max did post a cryptic message on his Instagram after the news came out. “Jesus loves you,” the quote read. He captioned it with various emojis. Demi also returned to social media by posting some videos of herself on her Instagram Story — and it was very evident that she was NOT wearing her engagement ring from the actor.

Demi and Max’s whirlwind romance was put to the test earlier this month when screenshots surfaced of Max’s alleged old tweets. In the alleged tweets, which were written long before Max met Demi, Max seemed to gush over Selena Gomez and other stars, like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. In mid-September, Demi defended her fiance and said the screenshots were “fake.”

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” she wrote on Instagram. “If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s*** to write about in 2020.” She concluded her message by writing, “On one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters.”

Meanwhile, just weeks before the breakup, Demi was publicly gushing about Max in interviews. “I knew I loved him the night I met him,” she admitted on Sept. 11. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I was like…look, we’re quarantining. Cause I love you. So we started doing that.”