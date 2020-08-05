Demi Lovato’s Fiance Max Ehrich Gushes She’s A ‘Hottie’ After She Posts Stunning Selfies After Engagement

Demi Lovato’s fiancé totally has the hots for her! Max Ehrich left his lady a flirty comment on Instagram after she posted two seriously gorgeous selfies.

Max Ehrich is one lucky man! The Young and the Restless star, 29, came with the compliments ready when his gorgeous fiancée, Demi Lovato, posted a set of smokin’ selfies to Instagram on August 4. Demi had an impromptu photoshoot at home while wearing a casual outfit, an oversized lavender tee and lavender acid-washed jeans. Her hair and makeup were done to the nines, though.

Seriously; look at this stunner. Demi had her hair in a trendy half-up style with two baby buns. She over-lined her lips and slicked on loads of nude lipgloss, and went with a bold brow. Plush lashes and a bronze eyeshadow completed the look. Max had one word to say after seeing Demi: “hottie!” He also added the engagement ring, flame, and heart emojis to the comment.

Demi and Max got engaged on July4, just two months after they started dating. Despite the fast-tracked relationship timeline, Demi and Max are the real deal. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the actor basically “worships” the ground the “Cool For The Summer” singer walks on.

“He’s the first one to admit it,” the source said. “He thinks she’s the most beautiful, most talented, the funniest, the strongest — I mean, the list goes on. He’s openly in awe of her and it’s been so good for her.” They added that, “of course. it’s a two way street. Demi‘s just as crazy about him.” Aww! Demi’s busying herself with wedding planning right now, and couldn’t be more excited.

“She’s not in any rush and will take her time planning, but she’s very excited and didn’t waste any time getting started,” the source explained. “She’s just so excited to get married, she’s got all the wedding magazines. She’s having so much fun pulling ideas.”